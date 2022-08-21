Geisy Arruda ends up sitting in a position that makes the thong mark her bold volume

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/0-DL4OfmnM4/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/0-DL4OfmnM4/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/0-DL4OfmnM4/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/0-DL4OfmnM4″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Weekend mood! Geisy Arruda returned to share breathtaking clicks during her Saturday (20) enjoying the beaches of Portugal. This time, the muse decided to innovate with a selfie while she renewed her tan and left fans completely shocked with her good shape!

+ Mirella ignores the cold to roll around with just a thong in the bedroom: “My turn to play”

Still in her controversial black bikini, the 33-year-old muse caused a stir with her toned body while enjoying the European summer in Lisbon. Geisy took great care in the revealing angle of her click and had completely passionate praise from her more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

“Incredibly beautiful, I love it”, fired a follower with passionate emojis in his comment. “Exaggeration of beauty that this woman has”, commented another internet user, praising the muse. “I can only notice that beautiful body, congratulations”, wrote a third. Check out the selfie of the OnlyFans muse:

Geisy Arruda opens the game about sex life with controversial statements: “Freedom”

No taboo! Recently, Geisy Arruda gave an interview to UOL Splash and commented on her preferences at the time and opened the game about being domineering or submissive in the practice of BDSM. The muse said that she always tries to take turns and that she is satisfied with both roles.

“I like to be domineering and submissive. I can either satisfy myself in causing pain or feel the pain. Between ropes and whips, I have a new world to discover”, said Geisy, who also revealed the freedom he achieved with practice.

“BDSM gives me the freedom to experience my limits. There’s a lot of taboo around BDSM, I want to break it. Everyone should know. It is fascinating! It’s not just taking pictures, it’s about breaking taboos in a macho society.”

Keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of celebrities

+ With her butt up, Valesca Popozuda climbs on the chair and makes her pants transparent

+ Melon Woman shows what she likes to do at the gym for her butt to grow: “Too much”

+ Play day! Melon woman sits on teddy bear and tries to show what he does between four walls