“Getting my hair with disgust”

Dhiovanna Barbosa is known for its content on the internet and for being the soccer player’s sister gabigol. The young woman loves to post content about beauty and lifestyle on social networks and the influencer’s official profile has 346,000 followers. However, the numbers do not prevent her from suffering some prejudices in the places she frequents.

This Saturday (20), the content creator opened her heart and revealed the occasion when she traveled to a foreign country, needed to undergo treatment in a beauty salon and was the target of racist comments from professionals. Second Dhiovannashe felt that the girl took the influencer’s hair with fear.

“People there say that my hair is rotten, that my hair is bad, because I am dark. It has already happened that, in the salon, the woman was disgusted with my hair“, he said, in a Q&A session. embarrassmentshe needed to hear prejudiced comments about her skin tone.

“[Ela disse] ‘Wow, but your hair is so different, isn’t it? So I don’t know… so rotten’. I was like, ‘Am I crazy or is she saying my hair is rotten in my face?’. He even said: ‘Oh, it’s because of your color, right?“, recalled the sister of gabigol. “I go through some heavy troubles in this regard. People out there treat you very badly, very badly indeed. They have all kinds of prejudices. And for them, I kind of don’t help much. In addition to being ‘dark’, as they say, I am all tattooedI’m baggy also. If someone says anything to me, I will immediately curse the person“, he concluded.