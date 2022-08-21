Giovanna Ewbank meets her daughter’s request and dyes her hair pink with her: ”I couldn’t resist”

Actress Giovanna Ewbank made pink locks with her daughter Titi and delighted by showing the result on video

The actress Giovanna Ewbank (35) proved to be a very cool mother. This Saturday, the 20th, she shared proof of this and delighted internet users by showing the result of a transformation she made with her daughter. Auntienine years old.

In a beauty salon, the wife of Bruno Gagliasso (40) and the heiress appeared with some colored locks and squandered style with the different look.

“She made a request and of course I couldn’t resist, because she’s my whole life! DONE, the pink hair came. I love you my daughter! Thank you”, said Giovanna Ewbank as she appeared with the girl dancing.

With pink looks and hair with strands of the same color, the duo appeared full of style and received praise from netizens. “How beautiful it was”fans approved. “How cute”, said others.

Giovanna Ewbank celebrates two years of her son Zyan with unpublished video

Recently, Giovanna Ewbank celebrated the two years of the youngest Zyan. On the social network, the famous enchanted by sharing an unpublished video of the day of the birth of the heir. Moving everyone, the record showed the moment when the boy was on his mother’s lap right after coming out of the belly.

“I thank you every day that God is so generous to me, giving me 3 times the fruits of love! Baby Z came in the middle of a pandemic, suddenly, without warning, a baby nature who came to slow us down in front of the world, but giving us a lot of energy to run after him! Because Baby Z is the portrait of his father, connected to the 220, radical, loves an adrenaline rush and at the same time being at peace in the sunlight, he likes to plant trees, run after animals, try different flavors and scream. Baby Z is intense, it’s 100%, there’s no middle ground,” commented on the little one.

