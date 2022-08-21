Globo and GloboNews journalists stop for real salary increase

journalists from Globe at the Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Brasilia made stoppage this Friday afternoon (19), to protest better salaries. They allege that the broadcaster offered a raise below inflation for the period.

The movement, which ended up in WhatsApp groups, had other communication vehicles. The proposal was approved in a unified assembly last Tuesday (16).

The demonstrations, which had the support of the respective Unions of Journalists in the Capitals, were held in front of the company’s headquarters. Adherence, which was considered high, also included professionals from the GloboNews.

real increase

according to column TV newsjournalists are asking for an increase that restores the growth of inflation, around 10.75%, which has already been given by other companies, such as record it’s the SBT.

Globo only advanced part of the inflation rate, at 5.5%.

The broadcaster’s proposal is to give the increase of only 7% — which is not considered a real increase by the contractors. The base date for trading in SP is December — that is, trading has been in the capital for eight months.

RJ and DF have different base dates. In addition to arms crossed to attract attention, in the three capitals an electric trio was used with trade unionists and journalists talking about the issue.

normal programming

The journalistic programming of GloboNews and the edition of the main TV news programs of Globo, such as Jornal Nacional, did not have major problems due to the large number of professionals that the station has in the cities that participated in the movement.

A meeting between the Union of Journalists of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro is scheduled to take place later this month. The hope is that, with this new conversation, the situation will be resolved.

With information from TV News