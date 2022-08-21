Globo journalists protest and demand salary increase | TV

The weather in the corridors of Globe it’s not pleasant. The reason? The increase in the salary of journalists has not yet been released. Communication professionals protested last Friday (19), demanding the right. The images that circulate on the internet show the collaborators with their arms crossed, outraged by the neglect.

According to Gabriel Vaquer, from Notícias da TV, journalists are asking for an increase to restore inflation growth to around 10.75%. Other broadcasters such as SBT and record, would have already carried out the replacement in recent months. The protests were held in front of the headquarters located in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and the Federal District.

It was not just TV Globo employees who participated in the strike, GloboNews employees also joined the movement, in favor of improvements. The protest demanding a salary increase had the support of the Journalists’ Unions.

According to Vaquer, Globo had already advanced part of the inflation rate by a smaller number, only 5.5%. The employer’s proposal also consists of a small amount, of only 7%. This percentage is not considered by employees to be an increase. The negotiation in São Paulo has been going on for about 8 months, however, without success. For the protest, even an electric trio was used, seeking to gain the spotlight and a positive return.

