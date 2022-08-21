Globo journalists protest over salary increase

TV Globo journalists have been protesting for better wages. Demonstrations take place in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. The station’s employees stood idly by in front of the channel’s studios and promoted a stoppage of about two and a half hours on Friday (19) to demand a salary increase above inflation. The information is from TV News.

GloboNews employees endorsed the movement, which is supported by the Journalists Unions in the capitals where the protests take place. They ask for a raise of 10.75%, but the offer received is only 7%. The amount is not considered a real increase by journalists. Other companies, such as Record and SBT, have already promoted an adjustment above inflation.

In addition to standing idly by, Globo employees used an electric trio with unionists and journalists talking about the issue in the three capitals. Despite the stoppage, GloboNews’ and Globo’s TV news programs did not change.

A meeting between representatives of Globo and workers is expected to take place later this month.

