Globo will pay tribute to Cláudia Jimenez with the screening of “Sai de Baixo”; Actress died at age 63 in Rio de Janeiro

Actress, screenwriter, voice actress and comedian Cláudia Jimenez died this Saturday morning (20/08), in Rio de Janeiro, at age 63. The interpretation of ‘Dona Cacilda’ in “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, and of ‘Edileuza’ in “Sai de Baixo”, was hospitalized at Hospital Samaritano, in Botafogo, in the South Zone. The wake will be this Saturday, from 12:00 to 16:30, in the Celestial Hall of the Carmo Memorial, in Caju.

In honor of the artist, Globo — broadcaster where she made her career — will perform a special screening of “Sai de Baixo” on Sunday night (21), right after “Fantástico”. The time and day chosen are significant: it was when the comedy was originally shown, in the 90s and 2000s, and Cláudia was part of the historic first season.

Born in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudia debuted on TV Globo in 1979 in the series Malu Mulher. It was like the amusing Dona Cacilda on the humorous program “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo” that the actress won the hearts of the audience, immortalizing the catchphrase “beijinho, beijinho, pau, pau”, in reference to the song “beijinho, beijinho, bye, bye” ”, by Xuxa. In the program, she bewildered Professor Raimundo, played by Chico Anysio.

Miguel Falabella mourns the death of Cláudia Jimenez

Upon hearing the news, the actor and comedian who is a longtime friend of the actress, Miguel Falabella, used social media to say goodbye and mourn her death. The two worked for years on stage opposite the ‘Sai de Baixo’. On Instagram, Miguel made a touching farewell to his longtime friend.

“I went looking for a photo to illustrate this post and I came across a life. Now, I’m lying there, playing a movie in my head, trying to hold on to the many laughs we had, to the pleasure of acting together, to their one and only unrepeatable comedy time. You will forever be wearing that wild bikini that made our existence sunny, Claudinha. Today all the tributes are yours and the spotlights of all the theaters in Brazil shine for you. Thank you for walking beside me in this passage. Betty Lago and Mercedinha will certainly welcome you to a party! We are left with the longing and responsibility to keep the memory of his immense talent alive! I love you! Rest in peace!” she wrote.