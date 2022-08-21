Goiás makes fun of Atlético-MG on the web after victory at Mineirão

Abhishek Pratap

Atlético-MG is not experiencing a good phase in the season and added another defeat this weekend. At Mineirão, the team lost 1-0 to Goiáswho made fun of the opponent after the match on social media.

– Official note: Goiás Esporte Clube – wrote Goiás on social media.

It became routine for fans and rival clubs to play games with Atlético-MG involving the ‘official notes’. The jokes began after the numerous notes of the mining club on social media in recent weeks.

Who also played with Atlético-MG was the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, who asked if there would be an official note after the defeat. Of the last 10 matches in the season, Galo won only one and was eliminated from Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

