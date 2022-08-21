GOOD NEWS for retirees? Check the table of retirement values ​​for 2023

In the last week, the National Congress approved the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for 2023 and among its agendas was the forecast of the readjustment of the minimum wage that will impact, among other benefits, the retirements of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). That’s why we set up a table with the possible amounts to be paid in the next year. See our article below.

Minimum wage forecast below inflation

As everyone knows, the minimum wage defines how much a worker or beneficiary of the INSS and other social programs must earn. In fact, these people cannot earn less than the national minimum wage, which in itself, must be readjusted above the inflation rate, which today stands at 7.41%, according to data from the Macrofiscal Bulletin of the Economic Policy Secretariat for the month of July. .

However, inflation is measured on the basis of National Consumer Price Index (INPC) which presented an index of 6.7% in March this year. And it is in this calculation that the LDO increased the minimum wage for 2023 by BRL 1,294. However, Congress has already pointed out that this value is below the price target and signals a readjustment of R$ 1,302 next year.

See too: What do I need to apply for INSS sickness benefit? What diseases are immediately approved?

Floor 2023 influences INSS pensions

Therefore, if this is confirmed, it will be the fourth year in a row without real adjustment – ​​that is, above inflation – to the national floor. It is worth remembering that the readjustment of the minimum wage influences pensions and other federal benefits and aid. This is because the INSSfor example, cannot grant an allowance lower than the nationally stipulated floor to its policyholders.

In addition to retirements and pensions, this account includes the minimum wage, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, unemployment insurance and the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

The Ministry of Economy justifies that, for every BRL 1 increase in the national floor, an impact of BRL 389.3 million is generated in the Union budget and therefore follows the expectation of inflation at 7.2% for 2022. However, , economists consulted by the Central Bank already predict an index above 7% for this year.

However, it is evident that everything is still in the field of forecasts and that many variations may occur until December. But if this estimate is confirmed, INSS pensions can follow this readjustment as shown in the table below:

Current benefit amount Expected value for 2023 BRL 2,000 BRL 2,148 BRL 2,500 BRL 2,685 BRL 3,500 BRL 3,759 BRL 4,000 BRL 4,296 BRL 4,500 BRL 4,833 BRL 4,700 BRL 5,048 BRL 5,000 BRL 5,371 BRL 5,500 BRL 5,908 BRL 6,000 BRL 6,445 BRL 6,500 BRL 6,982 BRL 7,000 BRL 7,519 BRL 7,087.22 BRL 7,612.38

See too: Myth or truth: Can INSS retirees and pensioners also receive Auxílio Brasil?