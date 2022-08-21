Google Pay will be replaced! New wallet has NFC payment

According to Google’s announcement, it will be possible to pay bills anywhere that accepts Google Pay online.

Google Pay has now changed and become the Google Wallet. That’s what the company’s announcement states, which highlights the new features as well as the different design adopted. The service then has new privacy settings to give users more security in terms of data sharing.

From the new wallet, users have access to debit, credit and loyalty cards. In addition, you must organize tickets, boarding passes, and other services. Thus, the new wallet goes beyond the simple idea of ​​payment.

New Google Wallet

According to Google’s announcement, it will be possible to pay bills anywhere that accepts Google Pay online. Additionally, customers can use a card saved in Google Wallet for contactless payments.

In the coming days, Google Wallet will automatically replace Google Pay. In other words, you won’t need to download a new app, as the transition is made by the system for everyone. On the other hand, those who have not yet used Google Pay will have to download the Wallet.

The service allows people to see the latest transactions with a few clicks to facilitate control of everything related to the use of the wallet. There is also support for proof of vaccination, which includes records of doses against covid-19.

When registering an airline ticket, Google Wallet will notify you of any updates. That is, if the flight cancels, or is delayed, you will receive the notification.

Finally, it is worth noting that users can manage the wallet to highlight preferences and add new cards. In the service launch announcement, Google also said that other news should be presented in the coming months of 2022.

