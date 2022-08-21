Government elects six to the Board of Directors and increases power at Petrobras

posted on 08/20/2022 06:01



After nominating Caio Paes de Andrade as the new president of Petrobras, the government managed to consolidate a majority on the company’s Board of Directors. In a meeting held this Friday (19/8) at the state-owned company’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, the company’s shareholders elected eight names for the collegiate, two of the minority shareholders and six representatives of the government. Among them, two nominees by the Planalto who had been rejected, a month ago, by the Eligibility Committee (Celeg) of the oil company — the executive secretary of the Civil House, Jônathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro and the attorney general of the National Treasury, Ricardo Soriano de Alencar.

Celeg, the body in charge of carrying out a preliminary analysis of candidates for executive positions at Petrobras, concluded that the two nominees did not meet the requirements to assume the position, as they would have a conflict of interest acting on the board, since they occupy high-ranking positions in the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The Union, however, asserted the majority it owns in the company’s capital — 50.38% of the shares with voting rights, and bankrolled the approval of the nominees.

The six elected representatives of the Union are: Edison Antonio Costa Britto Garcia; Gileno Gurjão Barreto; Caio Mario Paes de Andrade — who has chaired Petrobras since June —; Ricardo Soriano de Alencar; Jônathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro; and Ieda Aparecida de Moura Cagni.

Barreto, who is president of the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) was also elected chairman of the board. Márcio Weber and Ruy Schneider failed to be reelected. The shareholders’ meeting, which took place virtually, lasted two and a half hours.

The largest minority shareholder in Petrobras, Banco Clássico had two names approved for the Board: Marcelo Gasparino da Silva and José João Abdalla Filho. The minority group also appointed two other board members who remain in their posts (Francisco Petros and Marcelo Mesquita). As a result, minority shareholders remain with four seats on the board.

The Board of Directors is responsible for defining Petrobras’ business strategies. The company has been pressured by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to hold down fuel prices so that his reelection project is not jeopardized. Since Caio Andrade assumed the presidency of the state-owned company, in June, the company announced several price reductions – favored by the drop in international oil prices.

In a joint statement, the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) and the National Association of Petroleum Workers Minority Shareholders of Petrobras (Anapetro) informed that they will file a lawsuit in Federal Court on Monday to annul the general meeting. According to the FUP, the result of the AGE demonstrated disrespect for the State-Owned Companies Law, disregard for corporate governance and abuse of shareholder rights, by electing names considered ineligible by Celeg. “We will return with a new representation in the Securities and Exchange Commission”, said the general coordinator of the FUP, Deyvid Bacelar.

“We will insist on the disapproval and annulment of the assembly”, reinforced the president of Anapetro, Mário Dal Zot. “The appointment of people liable to conflicts of interest and without the necessary training and experience in the oil and gas sector is inadmissible, because, in addition to violating the law, they are more subject to excesses by the majority shareholder, which can bring losses to the company from harmful and often electoral measures,” he said in a statement.