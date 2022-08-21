Gramado Film Festival: ‘Alien Nights’ wins best film award; see the winners | Lawn Film Festival 2022

The work “Alien Nights”, by Sérgio de Carvalhowas elected as best brazilian feature of the year. In all, the film received six trophies. Check out the other winners below.
The first ‘Kikito’ was announced on Thursday (18), in the documentary “A pair to call mine”, by Kelly Cristina Spinelli. The work entered the history of the Gramado Festival as the first Best Film in a Brazilian Documentary.
The previous Saturday (13), actor Marcos Palmeira was honored with the Oscarito Trophy. The award is a traditional honor of the event, granted since 1990, to the biggest names in national cinema.
The occupancy of hotels in Gramado reached 90%, according to the sector union. More than 300,000 people have passed through the city since the festival began, according to officials.
‘Alien Nights’ team thanks award for best feature at the Gramado Film Festival — Photo: Cristiano Dalcin/RBS TV
Gramado Film Festival Winners:
- Best long: “Alien Nights”, by Sérgio de Carvalho
- Best Feature (Critical Jury): “Alien Nights”, by Sérgio de Carvalho
- Best direction: Cristiano Burlan, “The Mother”
- Best feature (popular jury): “Mars One”, by Gabriel Martins
- Best Actor: Gabriel Knoxx, “Alien Nights”
- Best actress: Marcélia Cartaxo, “The Mother”
- Honorable mention: Adanilo, “Alien Nights”
- Special Award: “Mars One”, by Gabriel Martins
- Best Supporting Actor: Chico Diaz, “Alien Nights”
- Best Supporting Actress: Joana Gatis, “Alien Nights”
- Best photography: Rui Poças, “Tinnitus”
- Best script: Gabriel Martins, “Mars One”
- Best montage: Eduardo Serrano, “Tinnitus”
- Best art direction: Carol Ozzi, “Tinnitus”
- Best music score: Daniel Simitan, “Mars One”
- Best sound design: Ricardo Zollmer, “The Mother”
- Best long: “5 houses”, by Bruno Gularte Barreto
- Best direction: Bruno Gularte Barreto, “5 houses”
- Honorable mention: Clemente Viscaíno, from “Despedida”, and the film “Campo grande é o Céu”
- Best feature (popular jury): “5 houses”, by Bruno Gularte Barreto
- Best Actor: Hugo Noguera, “Empty House”
- Best actress: Anais Grala Wegner, “Farewell”
- Best photography: Ivo Lopes Araújo, “Empty House”
- Best script: Giovani Borba, “Empty House”
- Best montage: Vicente Moreno, “5 houses”
- Best art direction: Gabriela Burk, “Farewell”
- Best music score: Renan Franzen, “Empty House”
- Best sound design: Marcos Lopes and Tiago Bello, “Empty House”
- Best long: “9”, by Martín Barrenechea and Nicolás Branca
- Best Feature (Critical Jury): “9”, by Martín Barrenechea and Nicolás Branca
- Best direction: Néstor Mazzini, “When It Darkens”
- Best feature (popular jury): “La Pampa” by Dorian Fernandez Moris
- Special Award: art direction by Jeff Calmet, “La Pampa”
- Best Actor: Enzo Vogrincic, “9”
- Best actress: Anajosé Aldrete, “El camino del sol”
- Best photography: Sergio Armstrong, “Immersion”
- Best script: Agustin Toscano, Moisés Sepúlveda and Nicolás Postiglione, “Inmersión”
- Best short: “Neon Ghost” by Leonardo Martinelli
- Best Short Film (Critical Jury): “Neon Ghost” by Leonardo Martinelli
- Best direction: Leonardo Martinelli, “Neon Phantom”
- Best short (popular jury): “Ink Element”, by Luiz Maudonnet and Iuri Sales
- Channel Brazil Award: “Neon Ghost” by Leonardo Martinelli
- Honorable mention: “Fridge Magnet”, by Carolen Meneses and Sidjonathas Araújo
- Special Award: “Serrão”, by Marcelo Lin
- Best Actor: Dennis Pinheiro, “Neon Phantom”
- Best actress: Jessica Ellen, “Last Sunday”
- Best photography: Fernando Macedo, “Last Sunday”
- Best script: Fernando Domingos, “The duck”
- Best montage: Danilo Arenas and Luiz Maudonnet, “The Paint Element”
- Best art direction: Joana Claude, “Last Sunday”
- Best music score: ‘Nhanderekoa Ka’aguy Porã’, by Araí Ovy choir and La Digna Rabia musical ensemble, “A time for me”
- Best sound design: Alexandre Rogoski, “The end of the image”
This report is being updated.
Kikitos delivered to winners at a ceremony at the Palácio dos Festivais in Gramado — Photo: Diego Vara/Pressphoto