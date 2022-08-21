Gretchen poses topless less than a week after surgery – Celebrities



08/20/2022 14:22

08/20/2022 14:22

The singer Gretchen used social networks this Saturday (20), and provided the surprise among the thousands of followers and did a photo shootshortly after undergoing further plastic surgery.

About six days after lipo HD in the belly region and the repositioning of breast implants, the 63-year-old ‘queen do rebolado’ posed without a bra and hid her breasts using the hands to display the result of the procedure in the region in question.

In the clicks on this, Gretchen made faces and mouths with the use of lingerie and surgical foot braces, lavishing total good shape. Besides her, her husband, musician Esdras de Souza, also underwent the procedure of localized fat courier.

In an interview with Quem magazine, Gretchen celebrated the result already evident after the procedure. ‘I am really happy. Millions of recovery. This results from excellent drainage and a job well done. Six days and the gominhos are already appearing (she showed it on her belly). There are the angry gossips saying I’m bloated and looking cute. I’m triple swollen, but look!’said.



