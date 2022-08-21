Grmio x Cruzeiro: bookmakers indicate favorite in Serie B game – Betting Tips

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro beat Grmio 1-0 in the first round game

Grmio and Cruzeiro will face each other this Sunday afternoon (21/8), at 16h, at Arena, in Porto Alegre-RS, in a direct confrontation for the access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. And the main bookmakers operating in the country point out the gacho club with twice the chance of winning the game for the 25th round of Serie B. Superesportes presents below the evaluation of some of these houses.

In the first round match, played on April 8, at the Independencia stadium, in Belo Horizonte, Raposa won 1-0. The celestial goal was scored by defender Rodrigo Ferreira (own), still in the first half.

Grmio and Cruzeiro moment

Grmio arrives at the duel after a 2-0 defeat against CRB, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL. The result broke Tricolor’s 17-match unbeaten run in the national competition. The last defeat had been precisely against Raposa, in the sixth round. With the revs, the gacho team was overtaken by Bahia and dropped to third position, with 43 points.

Cruzeiro comes from a frustrating draw with Chapecoense, by 1 to 1, at Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasilia, as home team. Despite the stumble, the mineiros comfortably lead the national competition, with 53 points – nine more than Bahia and 17 ahead of Tombense, the first team outside the G4.

Home vs. away performance

With 28 points conquered at home, the team led by coach Roger Machado has the fifth best performance as home team in Serie B. In 11 matches, there were nine victories, one draw and one defeat.

Cruzeiro, in turn, is the best visitor in the Second Division. The Fox added 19 points away from their domains in 12 games. During that period, there were five triumphs, four draws and three setbacks.

goals

The Tricolor Gacho also has an effective attack and solid defense as home. The Grêmio fans swung the opposing nets 22 times and conceded only four goals. Cruzeiro scored 11 goals and conceded another nine as a visitor.

The trend for this afternoon’s confrontation is a lot of pressure from Grmio in search of a goal and Cruzeiro’s bet on counterattacks. The expectation for a match with few goals.

Favoritism

According to the main bookmakers operating in Brazil, Grmio is the favorite for the clash at Arena. Tricolor’s victory pays almost twice as much as the Minas Gerais victory, treated as the most unlikely.

At Bet365, Grmio’s win is priced at 2.10, while Cruzeiro’s win is priced at 4.20. At Betano, Grêmio’s triumph pays 2.15 and Cruzeiro’s 3.75. On Sportsbet.io., the win gacha has an odd of 2.04, while the mineiro has an odd of 4.06.

Grmio vs Cruzeiro betting tip

O supersports presents some interesting options for this afternoon’s showdown: