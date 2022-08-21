GTA 5 with new generation graphics thanks to the NaturalVision Evolved mod

The NaturalVision mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 has surprised us for many years, and since 2015 we’ve seen impressively how the community’s efforts take the game’s graphics to new heights.

The original idea was to improve the graphics of the PC version a little, for those who wanted more from Rockstar Games, but since NaturalVision Remastered in 2017, the quality has increased immensely and is reaching simply spectacular levels for a game of 2013.

The latest trailer for the NaturalVision Evolved mod for GTA 5 shows the PC version almost with the graphics you would like to have in GTA 6, the next game in the series that is already in development and will arrive only after December 31, 2023.

The impressive level of graphic detail that GTA 5 achieves with the NaturalVision Evolved mod is easily noticeable not only in the more detailed textures, but also in the lighting, new animations in parts of the scenarios, much denser vegetation and, of course, in the reflections of elements such as cars.

In one moment of the new trailer, the mods team shows a plane passing by the buildings of Los Santos and shows the interiors of greater detail, volumetric clouds and panoramics full of detail.

These are scenes that will easily make you want to play GTA 5 on PC with these modifications installed.



