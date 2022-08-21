Gusttavo Lima misses Barretos with a 4-hour show for a faithful and tireless audience like him | Barretos Pawn Party 2022

Gusttavo Lima is a phenomenon and he knows it. As soon as he stepped onto the main stage of the Festa do Peão de Barretos in the early hours of Sunday (21), around 2 am, he was greeted with fervent shouts from an audience that couldn’t wait to come face to face with the ambassador again.

He smiled without saying anything, looking surprised. Almost a minute after just watching, he spoke. Or rather, he sang. “Fala Mal de Mim” hadn’t even started properly and it was already possible to feel the structures of Parque do Peão shaking.

“Blocked” followed. And the audience sang so loudly, that Gusttavo Lima’s voice came to be in the background.

From “A Gente Fez Amor” to “10 Anos”, through classics such as “Milu”, “Eu Não Iria”, “Sei que Você”, “Ficha Limpa”, “Jejum de Amor”, “Fei Fiel” and “Homem de Família”, the audience sang along to all the songs.

When he picked it up to speak, he thanked everyone for coming and immediately made a request. “Make a lot of noise because the ambassador has arrived.”

There was also no shortage of hits from the beginning of his career and the fans seemed to miss him, just for the excitement while singing along to “Gatinha Assanhada”, from 2012, and “Balada – Tchê tcherere tchê tchê”, from 2011.

From 2012 to 2022, it was the turn of the crazy “Don’t Catch Nobody Yet” and “Termina Comigo Antes”.

The ambassador quickly went through the new internet hits “No Ouvidinho”, by Felipe Amorim, and “Pipoco”, by Ana Castela and Melody, to engage in a serious conversation with the audience, asking them to thank them in life for all the good things and forgive in life people.

Soon came “Café e Amor” and “Na Hora de Amar”, when a movement “back and forth” from the excited audience reminded Gusttavo of the DVD recorded in 2018.

The ambassador looked thrilled and began “A Thousand Times I Will Sing.”

The clock was approaching 4 am – yes, 4 am – when Gusttavo Lima invited to the stage a guest already known to the public at the Festa do Peão de Barretos: the barbecue.

“I want to make a special invitation for her, who is loved by everyone, everyone likes a little bit, there’s no way. The barbecue. It smells better than pequi pamonha”, said the singer.

The production mobilized the transport of a respectable barbecue to the right corner of the stage.

“I ordered 17 cows and 25 sheep to be killed for the guys here and if they are missing, we’ll send for a little more”, he said.

This is not the first time that the singer promotes barbecue on stage at the party. The first time was in 2017, the year he defended the unprecedented title of ambassador for the party. The feat was repeated in 2018, when he recorded a DVD straight from the arena and was an ambassador for the second year.

While the barbecue man tended to the fire and the meat, Gusttavo Lima animated the party to the sound of “Borbulhas de Amor”, by Fagner, and “Cem Mil”, “Respeita o Nosso Fim”, “Zé da Recaída” and “Apelido Carinhoso”. ”.

The countryman from the 1990s and 2000s paraded through the setlist with “Minha Estrela Perdida”, by João Paulo & Daniel, “Pense em Mim”, by Leandro & Leonardo. Even Raça Negra entered the show, dressed as a romantic country ballad and then turned into the famous sambinha.

At 5 am, the public wearing boots and hats showed no signs of fatigue. Nor Gustavo Lima. He amended an animated sequence with “Carla”, by LS Jack, “Praieiro”, by Jamil and Uma Noites, and gave a sudden turn to the viola fashion, with “Caminheiro”, by Milionário & José Rico, “Amor de Primavera” , Di Paullo & Paulino, and “Desatino”, by Ronaldo Viola & João Carvalho.

The guitar player Gusttavo Lima strummed the instrument to interpret “As Andorinhas” and “Blusa Vermelha”, both by the Trio Parada Dura, accompanied by a tuned accordion.

Around 6 am, “Que Pena Que Acabou” began to give the farewell atmosphere. The band stopped, but the ambassador complained: “Don’t stop, no, p%ˆ&*!”

Once again he pulled the chorus of “the ambassador, the ambassador”, repeated throughout the entire show.

After a lot of music, Gusttavo Lima still had breath to recite a poem dedicated to his parents, Alcino and Sebastiana. He also asked the audience to hug and kiss his parents when he finally returned home.

The countryman only left the stage shortly before 7 am, with the joy of someone who knows that he has given the best of himself to the fans, with a clean soul and a happy heart. After tonight, the title of Ambassador of the Festa do Pawn will forever be his.

