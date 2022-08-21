Guto Ferreira admits Coritiba’s bad performance in defeat to Flu: “We have a lot to improve” | coritiba

Coach Guto Ferreira admitted that Coritiba did not perform well in the 5-2 rout against Fluminense at Maracanã, on Saturday night, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

In the first game in charge of Alviverde, the coach pointed out, in a press conference, that the team had a “bad first half” and that it even improved after the break, approaching the score. However, the defeat ended up happening after some defensive errors in the end.

Coritiba came out behind on the scoreboard with three minutes left, in a goal scored by Caio Paulista. Fluminense expanded even in the first half, with Arias. Coxa discounted with Alef Manga, in the final stage. Nathan scored the third for Flu, while Egídio decreased again, both from free kicks. At the end of the game, William Bigode scored twice and closed at 5-2.

– We didn’t play a good game. We had a good moment of the match, which was the beginning of the second half until more or less our second goal. I think we have a lot to improve. It’s no use chasing culprits, let alone exposing any of our players. We have to work hard and work very hard, recover the team’s morale and go to the next game, which is a direct competitor – commented Guto Ferreira.

– I didn’t expect this score. If the score ended 3-2 it would be a defeat, but it wouldn’t be too bad. Unfortunately it happened. We were looking for our courage to try to get a tie, and we ended up being thrashed. That courage will never be lacking on our part and I’m sure of the team. It’s having peace of mind now and working hard – lamented the coach.

With embezzlement, Guto Ferreira opted for a slightly different formation, with Egídio playing more advanced on the left. Unsuccessfully, the coach made three changes at the break, balanced the actions on the field, but still very little to avoid defeat.

– We have to improve. It is not this improvement that will make us seek and obtain what we seek. We have to have more defensive consistency, we have to have more game proposition. we have to have the ball more at our feet to be more aggressive – he analyzed.

– Our best opportunities were in transition, but we managed to propose the game a little in the attacking field, until finishing. But it was still little. In a Serie A standard we have to be more aggressive, more confident, and these are processes. It is by working that we will achieve it,” he added.

1 of 2 Guto Ferreira made his first game for Coritiba — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba Guto Ferreira made his first game for Coritiba — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba

With the result, Coritiba reaches three consecutive defeats and sleeps in 18th, inside the relegation zone again, with 22 points. The team can close the round even in the vice-lantern, in case Atlético-GO wins against Cuiabá.

coritiba x Avail: 08/27, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira

08/27, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira America-MG x coritiba : 03/09, Saturday, 20:30 – Independence

03/09, Saturday, 20:30 – Independence coritiba vs Atletico GO: 9/11, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

9/11, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) Botafogo x coritiba : 09/17, Saturday, 16:30 – Nilton Santos (Brazilian)

09/17, Saturday, 16:30 – Nilton Santos (Brazilian) coritiba x Ceará: 09/28, Wednesday, 21:45 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)