Have you ever seen sweetened condensed milk that melts in your mouth? Know how to prepare

Everyone knows that the condensed milk it is universally adored because it works miracles in any sweet recipe. The number of preparations based on this delicious ingredient is gigantic. One is better than the other! Many end up going to the internet to look for new options, so this simple idea is sure to please.

We have a perfect match for you! It’s a recipe that literally melts in your mouth. We’re talking about the delicious sequilhos that are super easy to make. Is ready? Then find it out how to prepare.

How to prepare condensed milk sequilho

Best of all, in addition to being delicious, this sweetie can even be made by a child. Anyway, see the step by step now so you don’t miss anything. First of all, check the list of ingredients you need:

2 ½ tablespoons of margarine;

¾ cup (tea) of cornstarch;

1 egg;

½ can of condensed milk;

½ tablespoon of yeast;

1 pinch of salt.

Preparation mode

Separate a bowl, then add the condensed milk with the egg, margarine, salt and yeast. Mix very well, but carefully. After that, add the cornstarch as well. Stir one more time. The idea is that you can reach a specific point: a smooth and totally homogeneous mass. You have patience.

And by the way, you will need to let the dough rest for 20 minutes, preferably with a cloth covering it. After this time, line a baking sheet with parchment paper or grease it in your own way.

Take the dough already rested, take pieces and shape some small balls, then spread them on the baking sheet. Just don’t forget to leave a space between each one for them to grow.

Flatten the balls with a fork.

This form should be in the medium oven at 180°C – already preheated – for 15 minutes or until they are lightly golden. Easy, right? After removing them, just let them cool and serve.

Also don’t forget to be careful with the oven time. Although you want them golden and nice, the dough is very easy to burn, so don’t unglue the eye of the clock.

Preferably, don’t get too attached to the time, keep watching, as the temperature can be stronger or weaker in different ovens. And no exaggerating the sweet, huh? It can be quite caloric, like everything else that is delicious. So use it, but don’t abuse it.

Call friends and family to share this delight. Enjoy and show that your skills culinary are on the rise. Surprise everyone with this delicious recipe. And detail: no being stingy, also share the recipe and pass on the secret to this dessert.