“He is…”; After rumors of an alleged romance with Alanis Guillen and back with Fábio Audi, Jesuíta Barbosa poses next to Cícero Ibeiro and increases dating rumors

Actor Jesuíta Barbosa published a photo this Friday (19) on social media and caught the attention of fans. In the image, he appears alongside Cícero Ibeiro, who was appointed as the actor’s possible boyfriend, who gives life to the character Jove, in “Pantanal”. The photo gained a lot of attention.

In the photo’s caption, Jesuit wrote: “He and I”. Rumors of a possible relationship began after Jesuíta and Cícero were seen together while enjoying beaches in Rio de Janeiro. Photos of the pair kissing were also released. The rumor intensified during Caetano Veloso’s show after Cícero revealed that the two were having more contact: “We’re getting to know each other better.”

In Jesuíta’s post, several netizens commented that the two are beautiful together: “You make a beautiful duo. One completes the other”, wrote a fan. “How beautiful, I’m in love with this duo”, said another fan. “For the sake of the world you need to be together. You are beautiful!” wrote a third.

Cícero is from Rio Grande do Sul, graduated as a designer and moved to Rio to complete a master’s degree in the artistic field. On the day, the heartthrob of the soap opera Pantanal broke the internet by appearing in the greatest mood of romance with the “mysterious brunette”. The actor, who speaks openly about bisexuality, enjoyed the sun next to the boy, with the right to exchange kisses and caresses.