Health will provide 90 vaccination posts in the Federal District

posted on 08/19/2022 19:31



D-Day: Saúde will provide 90 application stations and 18 types of vaccine – (credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

The D-Day of multivaccination will take place this Saturday (20/8), from 8 am, in several regions of the Federal District. In all, the Department of Health will provide 90 places for the application of immunizers (check the places by clicking on the link).

Interested will find 18 types of vaccines, including those against polio, covid-19 and influenza. Following the protocols of the Ministry of Health, the citizen can receive more than one immunizer on the same day, depending on the evaluation of the technical team.

The Basic Health Units (UBS) will be supplied with more than 396 thousand immunizers. To help in the action, the responsible folder summoned 1.8 thousand servers to update the vaccination cards of people of all age groups, from babies to the elderly.





Study

At 30 vaccination points, the Pipas Project (Early Childhood for healthy adults) research will be carried out. The study will address aspects of the development of children from zero to five years of age.

Among the points evaluated are food, child development, education and social aspects, including the impacts of the pandemic on the routine of the little ones.

The Health Department expects to hear, only this Saturday (20/8), about a thousand parents or guardians of children in the Federal District.