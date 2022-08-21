Heart of Dom Pedro I arrives in Brazil in a climate of political upheaval

Vicente Nunes – Correspondent

Lisbon — Political relations between Brazil and Portugal are far from what good diplomacy preaches, but, due to the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of Brazilian independence, the European country will pay enormous deference to the former colony. He will lend, in the form of a loan, a relic that very few people have been able to see in almost two centuries: the heart of Dom Pedro I — or Dom Pedro IV, for the Portuguese —, the first emperor of Brazil. The organ, which is kept in the Church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa, in the city of Porto, will arrive in Brasília on Monday (22/8) in a ceremony with the honors of the head of state.

The loan of Dom Pedro I’s heart to Brazil was made possible after an extensive negotiation between the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon, the Porto City Hall and the Nossa Senhora da Lapa Brotherhood, which holds the right to own the relic. There were many doubts whether the transport of the organ, carried out by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), could cause damage, but the Instituto de Medicina Legal do Porto (IML) endorsed the operation, despite all the warnings.

The heart of the monarch, who died in 1834, aged 35, will remain in Brazil until September 8. Over three weeks, it will be exhibited at Palácio do Planalto and at Itamaraty. This weekend, the heart was, for the first time, shown to the public in Portugal.

The presence of Dom Pedro I’s heart in Brazil should be an event in this bicentennial of independence. But, for the professor of International Relations Miriam Saraiva, from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), the moment is inopportune, due to the intensification of the disputes for the Presidency of the Republic and, above all, for the political use that President Jair Bolsonaro intends to make. of the 7th of September.

“Unfortunately, the independence party was hijacked by an ideology that preaches the speech that the national anthem, the country’s flag and the colors green and yellow only belong to its supporters”, he says. “This is a huge distortion, as these symbols belong to all Brazilians”, he emphasizes.

In the opinion of historian Ana Carolina Delmas, the greatest fear of specialists is that the heart of Dom Pedro I has political use, when, in fact, it should be seen as part of a historical context little known to most of the population, due to the terrible quality of education in the country. She recalls that, when commemorating the 150th anniversary of independence, in 1972, during the dictatorship, more precisely during the administration of Emílio Garrastazu Médici, there was the same populist movement around the arrival of the mortal remains (without the heart) of Dom Pedro I. and his wife, Princess Leopoldina, donated by Portugal and which are in the Ipiranga Museum, in São Paulo.

For researcher Leonardo Paz, from the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) International Intelligence and Prospecting Nucleus, the appropriation by the current government of national symbols is so clear that segments, even if small, such as those nostalgic for the monarchy, endorse this type of posture.

“Both President Jair Bolsonaro and his followers take the position that they are the true patriots, which is not true,” he says. He highlights that, unlike Brazil, which acts for ideological reasons, Portugal, with its gesture, by lending the heart of Dom Pedro I, reinforces the logic of the State, not of government, which is fleeting.

huge risks

The suggestion for the Bolsonaro government to borrow Dom Pedro I’s heart from Portugal for the celebration of 200 years of independence was made to the president by medical oncologist Nise Yamaguchi, a staunch advocate of the use of chloroquine in the treatment against covid-19. The emperor is pointed out as a great defender of liberalism, a banner that the Planalto Palace took up, with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, as a poster boy. The almost four years of the current administration have shown, however, that the government is not liberal, it is interventionist and populist.





The political use of Dom Pedro I’s heart, however, is just one of the concerns of historian Ana Carolina. “We are afraid with the transfer of that organ. Any carelessness can cause a disaster and ruin everything”, she warns. There is, according to her, a lot of care in the preservation of the relic and, depending on the way in which the transport will take place, the organ may dissolve. Like her, other specialists warn of the pressurization of the FAB plane that will transport the heart and the temperature to which it will be subjected during the time it will be exposed at the Itamaraty Palace.

In the opinion of professor Miriam Saraiva, President Bolsonaro is not caring about the risks of bringing Dom Pedro I’s heart to Brazil. “What matters is the political gain he believes he will have”, he stresses. Mayor of Porto, Rui Moreira, who headed the negotiations for the loan of the relic to Brazil, has pointed out that there are exaggerations in the assertions that the entire process is based only on political interests. For him, it is a gesture between two brother countries, which have maintained deep relations for centuries.

diplomatic distance

In the Portuguese government, the transport of the heart of D. Pedro I to Brazil is treated with reservations and a lot of apprehension. The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo Soares, will be present at the celebrations of the 7th of September in Brazil. This, despite the fact that he was mistreated by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who recently canceled a lunch with the Portuguese leader because he had a meeting with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, leader in polls of intention to vote for the Presidency of the Republic.

For researcher Leonardo Paz, political relations between Portugal and Brazil only tend to improve if Bolsonaro is not reelected. “The current Brazilian president has moved away from several European countries, including Portugal, for ideological reasons”, he details.

Devotion to Porto

The donation of Dom Pedro I’s heart to the Nossa Senhora da Lapa Brotherhood was foreseen in a will by the emperor shortly before his death. It was his wish that the organ remain in the city that received it when he returned to Portugal in 1831 to recover the throne of his daughter, Dona Maria II, which had been stolen by her uncle, Dom Miguel. In 1832, Dom Pedro I, who had abdicated his reign in Brazil, entered Porto leading a group of liberals who fought against the then absolutist emperor.

Without a sufficient army, as he did not have the support expected from France and England, Dom Pedro I signed an alliance with the Spaniards to fight his brother. It was two years of war. In 1834, he managed to overthrow Dom Miguel and return the throne to his daughter, Dona Maria II. Portugal went from being an absolutist kingdom to being a liberal kingdom. The monarch, however, was already quite fragile, he had contracted tuberculosis. He died in September of that year.

Since 1835, the monarch’s heart has been kept under lock and key in the Church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa, in a monument located in the chancel, next to the Gospel. The first key opens a metal plate. The second and third move an iron net. The fourth unlocks an urn and the fifth, a wooden box where a silver jewelry box is deposited that houses the glass that contains the organ. The heart is preserved in a formaldehyde substance, which is changed every 10 years. The last one was in 2015. Six people participate in the procedure.

“The crowd is for everything to go well in the period when the heart of Dom Pedro I is in Brazil”, reinforces the historian Ana Carolina Delmas. The security of the relic in the country will be enormous, to the point that the vigil will be commanded personally by the Porto police chief, António Leitão da Silva. There was even the concern of the Portuguese to build the wooden box in which the organ will be transported to Brazil and the glass box in which it will be displayed.