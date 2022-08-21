Heloisa Périssé reports comings and goings with her husband Mauro Farias

Heloisa Périssé commented on her 20-year relationship with former Globo director Mauro Farias. In an interview with the podcast “Calcinha Larga”, the actress reported the comings and goings with her husband.

“I’ve only been married for 20 years because we’ve separated 20,000 times. Do you understand? A lot!”, she said.

The longest period the couple spent apart was nine months. “In this almost a year, he dated, I dated, there were several moments. Some when I was in shit, humiliating myself, going to therapy, [falando] ‘come back for God’s sake’ and he ‘I don’t want any more’. Until one day I said, ‘You know what? F*ck,'” said Heloísa.

The artist said that the two were in couples therapy and she finally agreed to separate, which impressed Mauro. By then, they were both dating other people. Even so, they were still involved.

“I lived this moment with him […] When everyone was dating, when one was dating and the other was alone, until the boyfriends said: “Go fuck yourself, nobody can take you anymore”. She had it all. Until the story ended with him traveling to Paris with his girlfriend,” said the actress, who saw the trip as the culmination of the situation.

Coping badly with the episode, she decided to go on a Disney cruise with her daughters and parents.

“Me getting separated and all day watching Snow White, Cinderella, The Seven Dwarfs… My daughters freaking out and I: ‘Guys, I should have chosen to go to India’. I thought I would cheer up, but I saw that I was past the age of getting excited about princesses and princes charming”, said Heloisa.

Returning from the cruise, daughter Antonia, known as Tonton, fell ill. The actress contacted her husband, who picked them up at the airport.

“Then he picked me up, I left with the bags […]said hi to me, we walked out, never talked about it and came back”, said the artist.