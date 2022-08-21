Highlight of Flamengo, Fabrício Bruno makes a strong outburst in an interview; check out

Defender was one of the main players of Rubro-Negro in the last two clashes against Athletico-PR

the defender Fabricio Bruno was one of the reinforcements Flamengo for the 2022 season. Coming from Red Bull Bragantinothe athlete came to fill a lack of the cast, but not for lack of options, but for the difficulty in scoring a double in the position.

As soon as he arrived, he conquered the starting position, but ended up suffering a serious injury that left him away from the lawns for a long time. The player had already suffered with the physical issue at other clubs and the weight of the situation shook him.

Despite this, he returned and overcame the problems. The defender was a starter in the last two games against Atletico-PR. Fur Brazilian, scored two headed goals. already by Brazil’s Cupshowed confidence and played a key role in qualifying for the semifinals.

Fabricio Bruno gave an interview to the portal “ge.globo” and revealed that it was a difficult time and that he came to read things like “he came to stay in the DM, so he graduated in medicine” on social networks, but shows confidence.

“Maybe people judge a book by its cover. Bragantino under suspicion of relegation and as a refuse of the cruise. I don’t like to be in the media all the time, I like to appear the way I am, for my football,” he said. Fabricio Brunowho completed:

“Because the Fabricio Bruno? I didn’t come here by accident. I have numbers, big games and big competitions played. Mistrust is a natural process that comes out as you get results. Judging without knowing is perhaps an act of great cowardice. My dad said, ‘Son, go and do what you know people will really know you’.”