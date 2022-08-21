His songs have been recorded almost 1500 times

American singer Demi Lovato, pop icon, turns 30 this Saturday (20). Owner of one of the most powerful voices in the pop world, she is not only an innate talent but a survivor of stardom since childhood.

Demi Lovato was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico (USA), the daughter of a singer who recorded an album (Dianna). Demi was already scratching the guitar and piano at the age of seven.

Two years later he was already on TV, as a supporting actor in the children’s “Barney and His Friends”. At 16, she was already an exclusive Disney star and has already arrived as the protagonist of the two features “Camp Rock” (2008 and 2010), alongside the Jonas Brothers.

The second, one of the best youth film scores of this century, has the sweet “This Is Our Song.”

Experience (still) with drugs

A victim of childhood bullying, Demi’s life didn’t get much better in her teens and early adulthood.

To make matters worse, he admitted that he lost his virginity in a rape, when he was still a minor.

The emotional disturbance, the weight that fame causes, and more demands to “fit in” the standards of body beauty for TV and cinema made the artist depressed and with comorbidities, such as drug use and a bulimic phase.

The consequence was to sink into drugs, as with most celebrities. In 2018, she overdosed and was even at risk of going blind.

He has only won part of the war so far, as he revealed that he still consumes alcohol and marijuana.

But Demi won and this week released her eighth album, “Holy Fvck”, with a much more rock than pop aesthetic, with heavy guitars.

SP, Minas and Rio

On the 30th and 31st, the lucky ones who got tickets will be able to watch Demi in concert, in São Paulo (Espaço Unimed, formerly Espaço das Américas)

Two days later, the American will be performing in Minas, at Esplanada do Mineirão

On the 4th, finally, at Rock in Rio.

73 songs recorded 1500 times

At the request of this column, the Central Office for Collection and Distribution of Copyrights in Brazil (Ecad) raised Demi Lovato’s collection in the archives.

She signs 73 musical works, of which 1,451 have been recorded by other artists.

Ecad also found Demi’s favorite songs in Brazil. In first place is “Neon lights”, the most played and most recorded. Among the most played, the superb “Stone Cold”, where she gives a lesson in vocal technique, breathing and shows all the powerful tessitura of her voice “.

Here’s the list of the 10 most played songs in Brazil by today’s birthday girl: Demetria Devone “Demi” Lovato.

music / authors

1 – Neon Lights (Ryan Tedder / Tiffany M Dravecky / Noel P Zancanella / Mario Marchetti / Demi Lovato)

2 – Sorry not Sorry (Sean Maxwell Douglas / Oak / Demi Lovato / Trevor Brown / Quest Da Stars)

3 – Soil – feat. Demi Lovato (Camille Purcell / Fred Gibson / Grace Chatto / Demi Lovato / Jack Patterson)

4 – Confidential (Ilya / Savan Kotecha / Demi Lovato / Max Martin)

5 – Made in the USA (Jason Evigan / Ronald Blair Perkins / Corek Musician / Jay Jay / Demi Lovato)

6 – No Promises (Lauv / Jackson Henry Foote / Trevor Dahl / Demi Lovato / Emma Lov)

7 – Body Say (Simon Wilcox / Nolan Joseph Lambroza / Demi Lovato)

8 – Stone Cold (Gustaf Egil Thoern / Demi Lovato / Laleh)

9 – Cool for the Summer (Savan Kotecha / Ali Payami / Demi Lovato / Purple (Se) / Max Martin)

10 – Instruction (Mnek / Demi Lovato / Stephanie Victoria Allen / Jax Jones)

Ricardo Feltrin at the twitterFacebook, Instagram and Ooops website