House of the Dragon: what time does the series premiere on HBO Max?

Fans can start celebrating as House of the Dragon premieres this Sunday, August 21st! The spin-off of game of Thrones will be available on HBO Maxscripted by George RR Martin and showing us what happened 200 years before the first series that captured thousands of viewers.

This time, the focus will be on the Targaryen family and in what became known as “Dance of the Dragons”. Let’s see the end of the Targaryen dynasty and the near extinction of dragons – so prepare your popcorn so you don’t miss the premiere of the first episode!

What time will House of the Dragon be available?

Following tradition, the first episode of the new series will air at 22:00, Brasilia time. Each one of 10 episodes of this first season will be available on a Sunday at the same time. That is, the second episode will be released on the 28th, the next on the 4th of September and so on. The finale airs on October, 23.

If you don’t have an HBO Max subscription, you can also watch the series live on the channels HBO and HBO 2 through cable TV.

What to know before watching House of the Dragon?

It is assumed that the series will give a good overview of its history early on, but if you like to know between the lines before watching something, know that the series is based on the second half of Fire & Bloodpublished in 2018. World of Ice & Fire can also help with research, as it offers an overview of George RR Martin’s universe.

Some characters that will have a lot of focus in the plot are:

– Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), heir to the Iron Throne and successor to Jaehaerys I Targaryen;

– Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), second wife of King Viserys I Targaryen;

– Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), younger sister of King Aegon I Targaryen;

– Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), eldest daughter of Viserys I Targaryen;

– Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), “Hand of the King” by Viserys I Targaryen.

And, as I couldn’t miss it, we will have at least nine dragons in season one and 17 in all – for our happiness.

Image credit: Youtube | Disclosure | HBO Max.Source: HBO Max