How an unlucky house has been detonated by crashed cars more than 20 times

A resident of the state of California, in the United States, said that his house has been hit by cars more than 23 times since 1964. The man, Ray Minter, said that some of these accidents were as serious as in 2016, when a car was seriously damaged. the structure of his dwelling and left his vehicle destroyed.

Now, Minter has been asking local officials to help him solve the problem. The residence is adjacent to one of the exits from Interstate 680, which was built in the 1970s and put the house in the ‘line of fire’ for motorists leaving the road at high speeds.

Even asking for changes in the place to protect his residence, he was never answered by the authorities. So Minter took action: he fabricated metal poles and sank them into the ground to prevent cars from crashing into his house. He also erected a sturdy brick wall and placed large stones in his garden for added protection.

He reportedly spent over $30,000 on barriers over the years, replacing them after accidents. “Twice a car hit them and bounced off, but sometimes, depending on how it hits, it doesn’t protect us at all,” he told the San Jose Spotlight.

No one in the family was injured in the accidents. However, one time a car flew over a barrier and landed in his garage, where his father was moments before. His niece was also hit by a car but was not injured.

Now the state, in an investment in a road modernization, aims to change the location. But that may still take some time. The grant will be awarded in early 2023, and the city hopes to start construction in 2026. So, Minter says he doesn’t care anymore: “You don’t really think about it.”

