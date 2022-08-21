How does extended paternity leave work?

The period of paternity leave is five days, according to the CLT, but in some companies it can take up to 180 days.

According to the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), paternity leave is five days. However, this rule has been extended by some public and private institutions. The longest parental leave can be up to 180 days in some cases. However, it is not yet adopted in many companies, but it has already given positive results in the institutions that adhered to the measure.

“Currently, more than 80% of our employees say that internal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion actions positively influence the continuity of the company. We’ve also already received very positive feedback on universal parental leave, as well as a significant increase in mentions of the benefit in our weekly climate surveys.”said Viviane Pavanelli Corazza, senior manager of diversity and culture at Grupo Boticário, to the iG portal.

four months of leave

Thus, in 2021, O Boticário implemented a mandatory four-month leave for employees of all positions and genders. Since then, 776 employees have benefited from the measure, including 186 parents. One of them was Alan Xavier, logistics assistant at Last Mile, who is part of the Group.

However, for fear of losing the job, he even thought about not taking the leave or taking a shorter period, but he was reassured by his managers. So, when he returned to work, he felt a considerable difference.

“I came back as if I hadn’t left. I came back doing the same things, but with more energy, more will, more sparkle in the eye, which is one of the essences of the group. I was able to understand the values ​​of the company”, told Alan. “Every time I left work and looked into my daughter’s eyes, I saw that glow of wanting more, of going after more, of achieving more, of having better results within the company”highlighted.

USP study

Some research already demonstrates the benefits of active fatherhood in men’s careers. A study carried out by USP showed that there is an increase in the feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction with the professional activity performed and a positive change in the vision of career success.

“In terms of skills, there was an increase in the sense of purpose, ambition, focus and determination. It is known that currently, 71% of professionals consider the benefits package before accepting a job offer. Without a doubt, we seek to build a relationship of trust with employees, going beyond the parental benefits we provide”explained Leandro Camilo, partner at PwC Brasil.

In 2016, the organization began offering the two-month extended leave and since then 230 employees have benefited.

