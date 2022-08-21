How to register in My INSS?

See how to register for Meu INSS, a modernized INSS portal and application that offers several services to policyholders.

The INSS (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social) modernized its system and unified its services offered in just one place. The portal and app My INSS allows policyholders to have information about their pension, in addition to providing access to many other features.

how to register

To register for Meu INSS, you will first have to create an account at gov.br. If you don’t have an account, follow the steps to do so:

Enter the My INSS portal or app (available for Android and iOS); Click on “Entrar com gov.br”; Enter the requested data (your CPF number, full name, cell phone number and your email); Validate your data to proceed with the registration; Confirm your account via email or SMS code (it is important to confirm to continue); Add your data again and create a password that will be used every time you enter gov.br; Ready! Account created.

Now you will have access to all the services offered by Meu INSS.

Services available on My INSS

The platform has numerous services, such as the possibility to request benefits, consult the progress of processes, calculations of how much time is left for retirement, among others.

Below are the options available to policyholders:

Referral to benefit review;

Request and follow-up of urban maternity pay;

Access to the payroll loan statement;

Access to the CNIS (Social Security Statement);

Access to income tax statement;

Update of registration data;

Registration or renewal of legal representative;

Scheduling and result of medical expertise;

Request and follow-up of retirements, assistance benefits and pension for death;

Request for disability benefit appeal;

Request for cessation of death benefit;

Delayed contribution calculation, emission and/or GPS calculation;

Updating the beneficiary’s registration data;

Access to the benefit granting letter;

Registration of alimony;

Payroll loan exclusion request.

