How to use the Caixa Tem app?

Learn how to use Caixa Tem, the platform responsible for making payments for social programs

Caixa Tem is one of the most sought after and accessed applications today, considering that, through the platform, it is possible to have access to FGTS Emergency, Auxílio Brasil and Auxílio Gás transfers.

In addition, through the application, users can check balance and statements, withdrawals without a card, make payments for bills and slips, transfers and online purchases.

Who can use Caixa Tem?

All people who are entitled to some social benefit can use the application. The social services available for consultation on the platform are:

Gas Assistance;

Emergency Aid;

Brazil Aid;

Among other aids.

In addition, it is worth remembering that it is not necessary to be a Caixa account holder to have access to Caixa Tem, it is enough to be covered by some social program.

How to register?

First, to register, you need to download the app available for iOS and Android. After that, just click on the “enter” button, select the new user option and follow the steps indicated in the system.

Finally, to complete the operation, just send a photo of yourself and the requested documents (RG and CPF).

How to make payments through Caixa Tem?

Check out how to pay with Caixa Tem:

Select the option “Pay your bills”;

Choose between scanning the barcode of the ticket with the camera or typing it;

Finally, confirm the data and enter the password to approve the transaction;

How to make transfers?

Choose the option “transfer money”;

Choose between the options to enter agency and account or read a QR Code;

Enter the data and confirm the operation;

Access the option “withdrawal without card”;

After that, a code will be generated to pass to the lottery clerk or type it at the ATM;

Finally, at the lottery or ATM, enter the code and withdraw the amount.

The application

The Caixa Tem platform is an important channel to keep in touch between the government and the Brazilian population, so for those who do not yet have a registration, simply follow the following steps:

Download the application; Login; Confirm the registered mobile number; Ready! You can now use the services.

