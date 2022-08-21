Hulk has a late afternoon, Atlético-MG stops on the beam and Goiás wins at Mineirão – 08/20/2022

Eliminated from the Copa Libertadores and also from the Copa do Brasil, Atlético-MG treated the remaining 16 games of the Brazilian Championship as true finals. But the Atletico team fell against Goiás on an afternoon in which Hulk was out, the alvinegra defense faltered in the bid that led to Pedro Raul’s goal and the two best attempts stopped at the crossbar. In front of more than 30,000 Galo fans at Mineirão, Goiás won 1-0, in a match valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The result makes Atlético’s mission to seek a place in the G4 even more complicated. Outside the qualifying zone for the next Copa Libertadores, the Minas Gerais club needs wins in 10 of the 15 games left to reach 64 points, a historic average to be fourth and get a direct spot in the group stage of the continental tournament. This is the challenge of the current Brazilian champion, who in 2022 has a very disappointing season and occupies only 7th place in the Brazilian.

On the other hand, Goiás got a result out of the curve for those fighting relegation. The points conquered in Mineirão leave the team coach by Jair Ventura in a relatively comfortable situation. There is still a long way to go before the end of the competition, but at the moment they are six points more than Avaí, the first team inside the sticking zone.

Who did well: Vinicius

The Goiás striker was one of the highlights of the match. After all, in addition to assisting Pedro Raúl’s goal, the Emerald team’s number 7 helped a lot in marking and held the ball when necessary.

Who was bad: Mariano

The experienced right-back is one of Atlético-MG’s safe points in 2022, but against Goiás, shirt 25 performed very poorly. The failure at the beginning of the second half was decisive for the negative result.

Hulk, from Atlético-MG, tries to get rid of the marking Image: Pedro Souza/Atletico

Atlético-MG match: lack of confidence

Until Goiás conceded a goal, five minutes into the second half, Atlético played a bad game. He had already created good opportunities, including hitting the post with Zaracho, but he had a lot of mistakes in the submissions. It was enough to stay behind on the scoreboard for the team to get disorganized and start crossing balls in the opponent’s area.

would be a painting

Zaracho scored one of Atlético-MG’s most beautiful goals in 2022, with a volley, against River Plate. The Argentine midfielder almost repeated the dose this Saturday, against Goiás. But the beautiful finish hit the post and went out.

Cuca stacks attackers

Behind on the scoreboard, coach Cuca stacked forwards in the second half. Pedrinho, Eduardo Sasha, Ademir and Rubens entered. Alan Kardec had already entered after the break. With so many players up front, Galo put a lot of pressure.

Jair responds with defenders

If Cuca filled the team with attackers, Jair Ventura put defenders on the field. The strategy did not avoid the Atletica pressure, but at least it took away the space of the Galo attackers inside the Goiás area.

another on the beam

As in the first half, Atlético-MG’s great scoring chance stopped at the crossbar. After Arana’s cross, forward Alan Kardec disputes space with the marker and sends the ball to the crossbar.

DATASHEET

ATLÉTICO-MG 0 X 1 GOIÁS

Reason: 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: August 20, 2022, at 4:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA/SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)

Yellow card: Alan (CAM)

Goal: Pedro Raul at 5 minutes of the second half

ATLETIC-MG: Everson, Mariano (Pedrinho, at 18′ of the 2nd), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández (Ademir, at 24′ of the 2nd); Pavón (Alan Kardec, at half-time), Keno (Rubens, at 35′ of the 2nd) and Hulk (Sasha, at 35′ of the 2nd). Technician: Cuca.

GOIÁS: Tadeu, Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo (Danilo Cardoso, at 37′ of the 2nd) and Hugo (Caio Vinícius, at half-time); Auremir, Matheus Sales (Lucas Halter, at 27′ of 2nd), Diego (Apodí, at 42′ of 2nd) and Dadá Belmonte; Vinícius and Pedro Raul (Nicolas, at 42′ of the 2nd). Technician: Jair Ventura.