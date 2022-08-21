Hulk is booed and opens bad attacker phase in Galo

Living a terrible phase in Galo, Hulk was replaced again, this time, in the defeat against Goiás by 1 to 0, in Mineirão. With few possibilities and many mistakes, the player was booed by the crowd in Belo Horizonte. The player left for Eduardo Sasha’s entry, when the team was already losing by 1 to 0 and was looking for solutions to tie the match. Hulk left in the 32nd minute of the second half.

With this game, Hulk lives a terrible fast of 6 games without scoring, in addition the player finished only 3 times, being only one in the goal. Hulk had a very low passing average, only 71% of correct passes, having lost possession of the ball 19 times.

The more than 28,000 fans present at Mineirão booed too much at the striker’s departure, some fans are already asking for Alan Kardec to take the place of Hulk.

Overall, Atlético was very inefficient in the match, with 28 shots against only 5 of Goiás, even with possession of the ball above 73% for the alvinegro team. With the defeat, Galo is in 7th position and sees the dream of guaranteeing the direct spot for Libertadores increasingly distant.

Goiás won an important victory for the season, fighting against the relegation zone, the victory helped the team to move away from the zone and approach the South American squad.