Hunger stones resurface in Europe as warning of climate change – News

The period of drought that Europe is going through has brought up again the so-called “hunger stones”. These delicacies are common in central Europe, and are rocks in river beds that are only visible when water levels are extremely low. According to the BBC, they have reappeared since 2018, causing the continent to enter a state of alert.

Some of these stones carry messages about the events triggered by the lack of water and the drought of the population that lived between the 15th and 19th centuries in the places where Germany and the Czech Republic are now established, as reported by the BBC. They were installed in areas covered by Europe’s main rivers, and when they are at a low water level, they reappear. One of them can already be seen in the River Elbe, which rises in the Czech Republic and flows through Germany, emptying into the North Sea. In German it is written: “if you see me, cry”.

Hunger stones are mostly found along the banks of the River Elbe. (Image/Reproduction: Wikimedia Commons/Midia Ninja)

The town with the most rocks exposed by the drought so far is Dín, in the north of the Czech Republic, where the Plounice River flows into the River Elbe, close to the border with Germany. For now, twelve hunger stones are already exposed with the low of the river. In the past, the population did not have many resources to deal with and circumvent periods of drought. Due to this, the drought ended up ruining several plantations and made it difficult or practically impossible to navigate the rivers through which food and supplies arrived. With that, the drought also triggered hunger. In recent weeks, the countries France and Spain had to activate the water rationing feature.

Follow the most varied news about realities, celebrities, animal world, politics, pet world, gourmet world, among other editorials here on the Lorena R7 portal.

Featured Photo: One of the most recent rocks documents the October 2016 drought on the Elbe. Image/Reproduction: Wikimedia Commons/ Ninja Media