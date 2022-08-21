“I still haven’t gotten used to it”

The duos Zezé di Camargo & Luciano and Chitãozinho & Xororó presented the show of the 80 years tour on the night of this Friday (19/8), at Qualistage in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, a celebration of Zezé’s 30 years of career and Luciano and at the age of 50 from Chitão and Xororó. The LeoDias column, of course, was present at this great event and saw the artists’ emotions up close.

With tickets sold out, Sandy and Júnior’s father and uncle presented a show with the best songs from their brilliant career and talked about their beginnings in country music. “It’s been fifty years, it’s a lot of history. We are proud of country music and we have always lived the country music in the morning, in the afternoon and at night. We are very grateful for everything and especially for this song”, said Xororó, very excited before going on stage and singing the classic Fio de Cabelo.

After almost two hours of show, it was time for Zezé di Camargo & Luciano – who also revisited the best of the duo’s discography. And between one song and another, Zezé made a point of emphasizing the emotion of singing on the same stage as the idols.

“I used to buy all the Chitãozinho & Xororó records. When it launched I would run and buy. Until today I haven’t gotten used to singing on the same stage as them. It’s a lot of emotion and it’s important for us to remember singers who came before us and have gratitude. I wish one day people would also look forward and see us like this”, she commented.

Luciano reinforced the chorus of gratitude to his friends and said he was very excited to sing in Rio de Janeiro. “We love to do shows here and it was on this stage that we recorded our first DVD”, said the sertanejo, accomplished with yet another achievement.

