‘I will be a defender of the SUS in the Senate’, says André Ceciliano on campaign

The candidate of the Brazil Federation of Hope (PT/PCdoB/PV) to the Senate, André Ceciliano, received this Saturday afternoon (20/08) the support of hundreds of health professionals, during an event at Sindisprev. On the occasion, André pledged to reinforce the fight for the public health system, according to the Guidelines of the Free, Democratic and Popular Conference in Rio, a document delivered to the authorities.

Alongside Marcelo Freixo and the deputies Benedita da Silva and Jandira Feghali, in addition to candidates for the positions of state and federal deputy, André highlighted projects of his own at the head of Alerj, reinforced the need for more investments in the sector and guaranteed one of his Senate priorities:

“Here I want to reaffirm our commitment to universal and free SUS, with even more investment and universality. I will be a supporter of the SUS in the Senate,” he said. Starting next year, the state will have one of the greatest chances of economic revitalization with the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the Presidency, Freixo in the government and the performance of André in the Senate. “We cannot let this opportunity pass.“, said.

André recalled the work he had in the Alerj Health Commission to avoid the Eduardo Rabelo Hospital, in Campo Grande, a reference unit in the geriatrics area. Rosângela de Sá, a professional at that unit, said that André’s management was decisive in preventing the hospital’s closure: “if it hadn’t been for him, we would have lost that hospital. Besides, André was the one who worked for our career and salary plan, a 30-year struggle”.

The president of the Regional Council of Nursing (Coren) of Rio, Ellen Peres, defended the alliance of André, Freixo and Lula so that Rio can have due attention in public health.

The event was also marked by a tribute to the public health doctor Sérgio Arouca, who would have turned 81 years old. Arouca was one of the leaders of the movement that revolutionized public health care in Brazil, becoming a world reference for his role in the creation of the SUS.