If you have any of these habits, STOP! You might be being toxic

Are you the type of person who is self-critical from time to time? Although many people don’t stop to think about it, we are flawed, so we constantly make mistakes. The worst thing is that sometimes these mistakes can have consequences for other people. Some we never intended to hurt.

We may not be okay with ourselves and take this feeling out on everyone else. Is this familiar? Would you be able to tell if you’re being toxic with the people you love? We are here to help with this issue. Let’s point out six behaviors harmful. If you identify any of them as part of your routine, stop immediately.

Excessive criticism of people

Constructive criticism is made when we want to help others to evolve, but there are also gratuitous criticisms where, deep down, the intention is to sting or hurt the person. And if you are constantly criticizing others no matter how they feel, we have to warn you: this is toxic behavior.

This will only make people turn away.

authoritarianism

This trait can go unnoticed, as it has become almost “common”. The fact is that acting like this, the individual may only feel that he is a born leader, but a good leader is part of the team, listens to ideas and follows the best ones.

The authoritarian takes pleasure in ordering, even if the orders are not the best. Nobody likes having a boss around.

Negative

Who wants to have those kind of people around? If we talk about personal planning, he will say that it will not work. If we explain why things work, he will try to find fault. The cycle is endless!

Is this your case? Don’t wait for people to tell you anything else, because everyone knows you won’t react well to good news. It’s almost as if twist against.

Drama

The toxic subject thinks that everything should be about her, that is, everything revolves around her. When something goes wrong, it’s because someone set him up. This creates dramatic scenarios of crying and tantrums that gradually take the patience of those around. Well, until no one else wants to stay there to deal with it.

lies

If the world is not as the person wants, he will make it stay. As? With a little lie here, another little lie there. And so it will continue until the fallacies are sustained within the narrative she created.

This obviously generates frustrations, causes people to be harmed and sometimes even reputations end up destroyed.

Manipulation

And speaking of the lies, stay tuned, because the toxic will manipulate everyone in any way so that, in the end, all that matters is about him. In other words? He will win, he will do well, he will be promoted of the month, etc. All this going over people who will end up harmed by this spiral of falsehood.