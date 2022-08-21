“If you want to hit a woman, go somewhere else”, says Lula

Former president spoke about the Maria da Penha Law when speaking at a rally in Vale do Anhangabaú, in São Paulo

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, made a mistaken statement when he defended the end of violence against women, in a speech at the rally held in Vale do Anhangabaú, in the city of São Paulo, this Saturday. (20.Aug.2022).

When referring to the Maria da Penha Law, edited in 2006 during his government, the PT said that, at the time, he said that “A man’s hand was made to work, to caress those he loves, his children, not to beat a woman”.

“You want to beat a woman, go beat up somewhere else, but not inside your house, not in Brazil because we can’t accept that anymore. People need to learn to be civilized.” completed.

Earlier, Lula stated that women are still not completely respected and that there is an increase in the rates of femicide and gender violence. The PT also mentioned having read in reports that 72% of women are in debt.

“And they are not in debt because they bought dollars, because they went to Miami, Paris. They are in debt because they are using their credit card to buy food for their children,” said.

The PT said that his mother, known as Dona Lindu, left her husband in 1956 to avoid submitting to domestic violence. “I am always proud to say that my mother, Dona Lindu, in 1956 had the courage to leave my father with 8 children. We went to live in a shack, but she said, ‘I don’t live with a man who raises his hand to me’”said. REACTION ON THE NETWORKS After Lula’s speech, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), the eldest son of the current president, used the social networks to criticize the PT’s speech. “If you want to hit a woman, you will hit somewhere else. Words from the ex-con! Will they say it’s fake news?” he wrote. Flávio shared a 13-second excerpt from Lula’s speech, in which he says the following: “A man’s hand was not made to hit a woman, you want to hit a woman, go hit somewhere else, but not inside your house or Brazil because we can’t accept that anymore”. Lula’s campaign also used your profiles on social networks to counter criticism. “Lula made the Maria da Penha law and is against violence against women. Bolsonaristas edited a video to make it appear otherwise. This is how they work: on the basis of fake news, hate and chloroquine. See and share the truth.”

FEMALE VOTE IN 2022

The female vote is disputed by both Lula and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election and is the PT’s main opponent in this year’s elections.

The PT presidential campaign has even prioritized the female audience in electoral propaganda on social networks. like the Power 360 showed, in just 2 days of official campaign, the PT spent R$ 286 thousand on YouTube ads.

Until last Thursday (18.Aug.2022), 5 million views of 73 versions of ads had been recorded, 45% of which were exclusive to women aged 25 to 64.

In the pre-campaign, the party spent BRL 191,000 on the video network and the entire amount was directed to the female audience. Boosting is paying for a production to be seen by more people.

O Power 360 found that in Lula’s campaign there is an assessment that the former president can still grow in the female audience, a segment in which he has an advantage. Hence the targeting of this audience.

Furthermore, in the analysis of the Lula environment, women can be a “Gateway” for the former president in the evangelical public.

Search PowerDate released on August 7 showed that Bolsonaro has again shot up voting intentions in this religious group. Now, it has 62%, while Lula has 22%.

There is also a search for the vote of undecided voters. Search PowerDatealso from the beginning of August, showed that only 8% of men say they can change candidates, while among women the percentage is 15%.