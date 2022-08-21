In the next chapters of Pantanal, Alanis Guillen, who plays Juma Marruá, will be pleasantly surprised to discover the sex of her long-awaited baby. The old man from Rio (Osmar Prado), her friend and the only one she has trusted, will be in charge of telling her if she is a girl or a boy.

So, the Old Man, without much ado, opens the game and says about the little marruá she is waiting for. “You did well. Coming on horseback, you could hurt this girl.”, declares. Juma will stay distressed and the old man confirms the sex of the child: “Your baby girl will be a girl. And I’ll be here, waiting for her, as I told you…”. completed.

In the next exhibitions, Juma will be crestfallen, very sad after the death of a jaguar that appeared on the farm. The young woman believes that the jaguar that was killed was her mother, Maria Marruá, who has not been around the tapera for some time. In this conversation, she will still say that she went to her shack by boat, and not on horseback because of her pregnancy.

Curious, juma asks about the jaguar that died: “No, juma, it wasn’t your mother, no. When they killed the guinea fowl, your mother was no longer in it”, replies the old man reassuring her. Finally, the Old Man will drop a hint; “You take good care of that leopard you’re carrying in your belly,” he says. Listening, Juma declares: “A leopard. Ara… Will the mother come back to me?”, replies Juma.