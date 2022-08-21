In ‘Caldeirão’, Pedroca Monteiro declares himself to her husband, actor of ‘Beyond Illusion’: ‘My love of life’ | TV & Famous

Love is in the air at “Cauldron with Mion”! Guest of the program, Pedroca Monteiro took her husband Michel Blois to participate in “Box Touch” this Saturday, 08/20, and took the opportunity to declare himself to the actor.

“He’s my best friend! He’s such a friend of mine that he became my husband, my love of life. I called him because he’s smart, brave, wonderful, but also because love will fall into the joint account”, joked Pedroca.

1 of 3 Pedroca Monteiro and Michel Blois — Photo: Reproduction Pedroca Monteiro and Michel Blois — Photo: Reproduction

There is love in Caldeirola, but also in fiction!

2 of 3 Leopoldo and Plínio in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Reproduction Leopoldo and Plínio in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Reproduction

That’s right! If you recognized Michel, you already know that he is Leopoldo de “Beyond Illusion”. O character had a remarkable participation in the soap opera, which re-exhibits his last chapter this saturday. Oh, and he even got a kiss in the final scene, come and see!

Couples celebrate love at the end of ‘Beyond Illusion’

competing against Pedroca and Michel are George Sauma and his brother Christian. But the relationship between Pedroca and George is not new! The duo even have a show together. In the presentation, which has already passed through some cities, the two sing classics from Só Pra Contrariar, É o Tchan, Sandy & Junior and Marília Mendonça. There’s even been a kiss on stage, come see!

3 of 3 Pedroca Monteiro and George Sauma perform at Circo Voador — Photo: Disclosure Pedroca Monteiro and George Sauma perform at Circo Voador — Photo: Disclosure