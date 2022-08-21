In love, Larissa Manoela declares herself to be her boyfriend and talks about her relationship: “A freshness”

The actress Larissa Manoela melted fans by declaring to her boyfriend, André Luiz Frambachduring an interview with the GShow. In the chat, the girl gave details about her relationship and commented on the couple’s coexistence even when they are separated.

Larissa, who is currently on vacation in Europe, commented on the longing for André: “He is very wonderful. How I miss you! We haven’t seen each other for almost a month, but we talk every day. He’s a gift, he makes me sigh. It’s refreshing to be with him, owner of a gigantic heart. I am very proud of our history and our partnership”, said the same.

Without hiding that she is in love, she completed the line: “He fills my heart and makes me go crazy. We miss each other a lot and are always talking to each other. I really love this boy who makes me very proud and who is rocking Cara e Courage”.

With the end of “Beyond the Illusion”, the actress took advantage of the space to reveal if she already has future plans for her work: “God willing, there’s more work to come, yes. I recharged. I’ve been resting, energizing, reconnecting for almost a month so I can start a new job. What I can say is that I’m going to make a long one. Before, who knows, of a soap opera…”.