In ‘Pantanal’, Zaquieu gives his room to Alcides to sleep with Maria Bruaca

On air in his seventh soap opera at nine on Globo, Juliano Cazarré celebrates another success in his career as Alcides from “Pantanal”. The chucro pawn of the plot, who ended up falling in love with his ex-boss, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), will still go through moments of terror because of this love. In the next chapters, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will try to cover the former employee. In the original plot, shown in 1990, the pawn ended up discovering that he had not really been capped by the boss after experiencing enormous physical and psychological violence.

Bruaca and Alcides: tense reunion Photo: Reproduction/Rede Globo

In the current plot, in scenes this week, Alcides will live moments of passion and tension. In a sequence scheduled to air this Thursday, the 25th, Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) offers his room to Alcides to sleep with Maria Bruaca. But the couple’s happiness will not last long. Worried about the situation, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) alerts the employee to a possible revenge on Tenório. What no one imagines is that the villain intends something much bigger: in addition to trying to kill Maria Bruaca and Alcides, the squatter is thinking of putting an end to the Leôncio family.

Maria (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo

On the air for 15 years on TV, since he participated in the series “Antônia” (2007), Cazarré has already played several successful characters. He often alternates types of humor, such as Adauto (“Avenida Brasil”/2012) and MC Merlô (“The Rule of the Game”/2015), with other more dramatic roles, such as Magno in “Amor de Mãe” (2019). ), the eldest son of Lourdes (Regina Casé).

Despite doing well in all genres, Cazarré has a knack for comedy. One of the scenes from “Pantanal” that went viral was the sequence in which Maria hit on the pawn and said: “Wow, Alcides, I didn’t know that ‘you’ were armed…”. “Nothing armed, it’s just the belt buckle only”, replies the pedestrian, who hears from Maria: “Respect buckle”. It was one of the funniest dialogues in the plot so far.

