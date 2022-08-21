In panties, ex of Whindersson Nunes shows off her body after gaining weight

Maria Lina Deggan, ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunesused social networks this Friday (19), and surprised among the thousands of followers after sharing the result of heavy training in which she is very dedicated.

Through Instagram, the digital influencer revealed to have gained 2kg of muscle mass and described his happinessthrough the clicks, with the reflection of his effort distributed in the silhouette.

“I was always skinny, but I had a butt, defined arms… and after I lost weight after pregnancy, I lost a lot of lean mass. I gained 2kg since I started to be more disciplined. It may seem little, but for me it’s a lot! And I’m very happy with myself”wrote the ex of Whindersson Nunes, who lost 14kg since giving birth to João Miguel – her son with the comedian, who died 30 hours after giving birth last year.

for the occasion, Maria Lina Deggan wore nude panties, and showed off her gigantic and shaped butt through the selfie in question. In the photo, you can still see her flat belly.

