In SC, futsal colleagues discover Pietra Medeiros’ death after the game and are devastated on the court | Santa Catarina

The death of 20-year-old futsal player Pietra Medeiros, on Friday night (19), was discovered by her teammates while still on the court, shortly after the departure of the Taboão Magnus team (SP), where she played, against the Female Unochapecó. The game for the National Futsal League took place in Chapecó, in the west of Santa Catarina.

Shortly after the end of the match, around 9:30 pm, the athletes of the club despaired and were in shock on the court, trying to comfort each other.

A Facebook page broadcast of the match showed the drama right after the final whistle.

The teammates and sat on the court were comforted by opponents and members of the coaching staff. The situation took even those responsible for the transmission by surprise, who soon learned the news.

Pi Medeiros, as she was known, was the 2022 Copa Libertadores da América Futsal champion. The player was considered one of the biggest revelations of the category in the country.

She had been hospitalized in serious condition since the beginning of the month with a diagnosis of autoimmune hepatitis. On Wednesday (17), she got worse and had a liver transplant, but she couldn’t resist.

The club made a post on social media lamenting the death of the player “it is with great regret that we communicate the passing of our athlete Pietra. We thank everyone who came together in these last challenging days and prayed for her”.

