Instagram: filter transforms you into a World Cup sticker; know how to use | Social networks

A new filter for Instagram transforms the user into a sticker from the 2022 World Cup Album. The effect, available in the social network application for Android and iPhone (iOS), was created by Nubank and simulates the original layout of the stickers used in the book . The filter allows discovering the user’s player name stamped on the sticker and accessing different styles, triggering a metallic version, for example. Check out, in the following tutorial, how to use the World Cup sticker filter on Instagram.
- ‘Random Photo’: how to make the new Instagram trend
Nubank’s filter on Instagram turns you into a figurine of the 2022 World Cup album — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
How to get likes on Instagram? Find out on the TechTudo Forum
How to use the World Cup sticker filter on Instagram
Step 1. Open Instagram and tap on the magnifying glass icon. Then, go to the search bar and search for the Nubank profile;
See how to search for Nubank’s profile on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. With the profile open, tap the stars icon to see the filters. Then, choose the option “Figurinha do Nu”;
Nubank’s Instagram profile has effects for Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. With the filter open, tap on “Test”. The camera will open immediately with the effect applied to your face;
It is possible to experience the effect of a World Cup sticker — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. Tap the frames to see other sticker styles;
World Cup sticker filter has several models and frames — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 5. Tap the capture button to start recording. While recording, touch the screen and see the name of your sticker. In the end, just post it in your story.
See how to record Stories with a World Cup sticker filter — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
See too: How to use meme filter in Instagram Stories
Meme filter on Instagram: see how to use it in Stories