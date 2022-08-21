Installment of BRL 1.2 THOUSAND is DEPOSITED: See who can withdraw

At a time when product prices are soaring due to inflation, it is good news to know that you have money to redeem. This is the case, for example, of thousands of workers who may be entitled to request an installment of up to R$1,200.

Thus, the number of Brazilians looking for all the social and labor benefits available has greatly increased. That’s why many are talking about the outstanding amount of R$ 1,200. Want to know who is entitled to the money and how to consult? So stay with us below to check out this and other important information about the topic that we have separated especially for you!

How does the R$ 1,200 installment work?

First, did you know that many workers still have outstanding amounts in their account?

According to experts, workers who have not withdrawn the R$ 1,200 portion of the PIS/Pasep can rest assured: the amount is still available and it is now possible to consult to find out if there are amounts to be redeemed.

Thus, it is necessary, first of all, to explain that the values ​​are intended for employees in the public sphere (Pasep) and also in the private sector (PIS).

In addition, it is also worth remembering that the bank responsible for Pasep is Banco do Brasil, while Caixa Econômica Federal is responsible for PIS.

What are the plot values?

Furthermore, the amounts are different depending on the length of service of the contributors during the base year and can reach a maximum of one minimum wage. Check out:

1 month of service: R$ 101;

2 months of service: R$ 202;

3 months of service: R$ 303;

4 months of service: R$ 404;

5 months of service: R$ 505;

6 months of service: R$ 606;

7 months of service: R$ 707;

8 months of service: R$808;

9 months of service: R$909;

10 months of service: BRL 1,010;

11 months of service: R$ 1,111;

12 months of service: BRL 1,212.

Who is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep?

In this way, those who worked with a formal contract in 2020 can now withdraw the amount.

In principle, considering the base year of 2020, workers who meet these requirements can receive:

In 2020, having received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages;

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 calendar days in 2020;

Have all the information updated in the Annual Social Information List (Rais).

If there are doubts about the amounts to be received, it is interesting that recipients consult the official channels how much they will receive according to the time worked during the base year 2020. For this, we have separated some alternatives below that can help those interested to check how much they have receivable from both programs.

How to check the plot?

In addition, there are some simple ways to consult individual plot values ​​based on each worker. For both, you can access the Digital Work Card application (Android: https://bityli.com/NdhrOJ or iOS: https://bityli.com/UQefF) or call 158. In addition to them, you can also use the banks that pay the amounts:

Workers of private companies – PIS:

Via the Caixa Trabalhador app (Android: curtador.com.br/oIMU1 or iOS: curtador.com.br/nLQVX );

or iOS: ); On the Caixa Econômica website: https://www.caixa.gov.br/ ;

; Via Caixa’s call center on 0800 726 0207;

In addition, there is always the possibility to attend an agency in person.

Public servants – Pasep:

Through the Banco do Brasil service numbers: 4004-0001 (metropolises and capitals), 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired);

As in the case of Caixa, it is also possible to apply in person to Banco do Brasil.

Quick loan of up to R$ 1 thousand

Finally, those who want to be an entrepreneur (or already have their own business) can count on a quick loan of up to R$ 1 thousand from Caixa.

According to the bank’s official website, the name of the action is Caixa Tem Credit for Individual Entrepreneurs.

The good news is that this loan is 100% digital and made easy. According to Caixa, the offer also has the best rates on the market.

Still, another important information is the possibility of paying the credit in 24 months.

To apply for a loan through Caixa Tem, follow the steps below:

Download the Caixa Tem app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.tem&hl=pt_BR&gl=US ; Now update your registration – informing the income, address as well as photo of the document and a ‘selfie’; Once you have a Digital Savings+ account, you can apply for loans through the app menu; The request will be evaluated within 10 days; if approved, the money enters the account.

5 ways to earn extra income

There are several ways to earn extra income these days, mainly through the Internet.

The first one occurs through the resale of products. Several companies offer the service of reseller of their products, as is the case of the companies Boticário and Natura.

Another alternative is to use a website to rent a room or even an entire property that you own. For example, Airbnb is an option in these cases.

In addition, you can also sell used products that you no longer use. Through social networks or websites, such as Enjoei, for example, you can sell products and earn extra income.

The fourth option is through the sale of credit card miles. A lot of people don’t know, but selling the miles can generate good money.

Finally, there is also the possibility of working as a freelancer. Platforms like 99freelas or GetNinjas can be good options for finding freelance service offerings. There are offers for many areas such as video editing, translation, writing and more. The links are: https://www.99freelas.com.br/ and https://www.getninjas.com.br/.

