Intimidation of Flamengo’s YouTuber and the journalism we want to see – 08/21/2022

The text below is authored by Napoleão de Almeida, narrator of Bandnews FM, Bandsports, N Sports, great friend and press professional. He sent me after the discussion involving the flamengo influencer Guilherme Pinheiro, the “Flazoeiro”, and the journalist Thiago Lucca, from Rádio Trio de Ferro, from Curitiba. The recording in the Arena da Baixada press tribune, made by the red-black YouTuber and which went viral on the Internet, shows Lucca saying “here has an owner, it’s Athletico” and “I’m going to smash your cell phone if you continue to clownish”.

Thiago Lucca was suspended for 120 days by the Association of Sports Chroniclers of Paraná. The intimidation we saw in the video is, in fact, unacceptable and not consistent with basic rules of behavior on a press platform and in society in general. It bothers me a bit the lack of more detailed investigation about the case, what was happening there before, as if the recorded video told the whole story. But, I repeat, nothing justifies aggression and intimidation.

There are two sides to this coin. I spoke out on Twitter and here I remain uncomfortable with influencers and communicators, with very little notion of journalistic practices, occupying posts on the tribunes and lawns. CBF and regional press associations accredit the class, as they accredit small web radios out there, without much questioning. Many are just fans who take advantage of the situation to watch games for free. And they act, in the stands, the same way they would act if they were in the stands, with shouting, cursing and no respect for the colleague next to them. I’m not saying that’s the specific case of Flazoeiro. I don’t know the boy, but a great friend in common, in whom I trust, spoke very well of him. This debate goes beyond Fla, it’s more about uproar and uproar.

I do not deny that the way of communicating (directly, from fan to fan) is changing in Brazil and the reach of such communicators cannot be ignored. There are limits, however, that were never drawn and, I fear, never will be. It is a broader discussion and one that deserves reflection. Part of it is addressed in the text below by Napoleon, which I repeat as if I had written it, as I agree in gender, number and degree.

BY NAPOLEÃO DE ALMEIDA

The episode of intimidation in the press tribunes of Arena da Baixada, involving a reporter from a local radio station and an influencer linked to Flamengo, brought up a series of reflections on the environment, but let others slip. Obviously, but reinforcing to make it clear, that nothing justifies the truculence and intimidation that the video shows. But it is also important that we take advantage of the gap to debate the journalism we want to see.

There is no defense for the phrases “Athletico is in charge here” and “I’m going to smash your cell phone” heard in the excerpt. This part of the story we all know and resulted in another common practice: the lynching of the aggressor on social media. We can continue tit for tat on this issue, however, it is also necessary to think about what led to this unacceptable reaction and how much we are willing to compromise in cases like this, motivated by a recent and growing history of fans with great influence and huge audiences on YouTube. , whose behavior is only to be represented as a fan in the midst of press professionals.

Yes, we all have a heart team. The exercise of journalism – I could say “classic” here, but the truth is that journalism will always have the following premise – requires distance to read the facts. Twist ok, distort no. There is no lack of examples of great journalists who became fans to the public; however, they never put their independence at stake or gave up a behavior with a minimum of decorum in the exercise of their profession. Something that was missing on both sides of the shameful discussion in Curitiba.

Here, a brief parenthesis: Curitiba is a city that has gained antipathy in part of Brazil since the blind lavajatismo, with replication of information “leaked” strategically to some of the press who did not shy away from promoting themselves with it, leaving journalism a little side. But I speak with property of those who were born and lived there for 30 years: to reduce the city to a few and its bad examples is to act exactly the way it is disapproved. There is more than just the right cut for some in a capital that is over 300 years old and has 3 million inhabitants.

If the local reporter cannot speak on behalf of the club for various reasons – if Athletico is in charge, the club after all accredited the influencer to be in the space – and intimidation cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, it is also true that the exaggerated exaltation of any theme linked to the influencer’s club is far from any decorum required by journalism. You don’t have to go beyond a visit to the channel in question to realize: titles like “Fla is stolen at Maracanã” serve to inflame the crowd, gain audience and do not bring with them any proof of “theft”. Let’s face it, anyone who saw the first game and saw Gabigol’s aggression against Fernandinho or Arrascaeta’s entry on Erick not be punished with a red card, will find it ridiculous to talk about “theft” against Flamengo.

But beyond that: if there is evidence of theft, let it be published. In 2005, Veja denounced an arbitration scheme that changed the Brasileirão and repositioned André Rizek as one of the great names in the sports press in the country. Because? Because he did jor-na-lis-mo. Rizek has a team, certainly. But he didn’t cry out for “theft”; he received a complaint, interviewed people, looked for elements, indicated facts to the Federal Police and published a huge story. It had already been like that in the 80s with the Sports Lottery Mafia and Placar commanded by Juca Kfouri.

New technologies have turned everyone into media. Sympathy or sensationalism make many people successful on the networks. It’s great on the one hand, but it also has to be said that this is no guarantee of quality information. On the contrary: we live in a country where one of the biggest concerns is the spread of lies, the infamous “fake news” in such a decisive year. You may already know, but there was never a distribution of bottles with nipples in the shape of a “cock” around. There are those who believed so – and I will stop at this absurd example.

Influencers have their merits and their way of communicating, this is an irreversible trend. But you have to put everything in its place: they don’t do journalism. They make entertainment. I myself have already denounced, with evidence, that Athletico himself paid a blogger who attacked the club’s president’s disaffected. I have no evidence of things like this elsewhere. But we can also notice similar trends on social networks: try asking something about Flamengo on Twitter and notice the phenomenon dubbed “Flamilicia” by Flavio Gomes: a horde of anonymous profiles attacking you indiscriminately.

The speed with which a punishment of four months of suspension was sought for the bad attitude of the reporter who intimidated the influencer in the episode in question should also motivate other discussions. How many truths are we buying for 1 minute of any video released? Did Atleticanos really antagonize a family of flamenguistas in a restaurant or was it an unfortunate argument between fans, motivated by provocations from both? Were we there or did we take it all for a snippet of video? It has happened before: did the São Paulo fan imitate a monkey or make a gesture to say that the Fluminense fan was fat? Everything is reprehensible, without exception, but racism is a crime, being an asshole is just hateful.

We judge everything quickly. The other day, wearing a press vest at Maracanã, a supposed journalist – an accredited influencer, we now know – went out celebrating with the players when Flamengo eliminated Corinthians. I’m a journalist, I have my team, but I leave it to celebrate victories or cry defeats outside the microphone; if I want to cheer, I go from the stands. For me, it’s terrible to see the image of the class associated with this: people who are occupying workspaces to twist, distort, intimidate and sensationalize.

Some will remember that there are those who do the same in the big networks, cheering and provoking. That the narrators, including myself – try to vibrate in the narrations of the goals, diminishing the rivals. “Tears the shirt of the world champion” is one of the classics in this area. Well, it’s true. And we don’t need to agree with these attitudes nor be corporatist. It’s all about respect and decorum.

And also what we want for journalism. Do we want reflections on the events or hysterical screaming? Do we want to look at the facts or just reinforce our own convictions with support from someone who has become famous? Where will these choices take us?

At these times, I have a common phrase in the corridors of Rio Grande do Sul stadiums: “Commentators comment, fans cheer. Each one in his own area”.