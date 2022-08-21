Is it worth using the card for any purchase?

O Nubank Ultraviolet is the digital bank credit card aimed at a more exclusive audience. It comes with the Mastercard brand and its offers and advantages are compatible with the black version of other financial institutions.

With the exception of the unusual name, the product has no difference in relation to other black products. Even the cashback offered by fintech, which is 1% of the value of all purchases, is below the percentage guaranteed by other banks.

Benefits of Ultraviolet

See what Nubank’s top-of-the-line credit card offers:

1% cashback on all purchases; Automatic yield at 200% of CDI; travel insurance; VIP lounge at airports; Protected purchases; Other advantages of the Mastercard brand, such as a relationship program.

In terms of design, the Ultravioleta is made of metal and comes only with the customer’s name, without printed numbers. Also, the shade of purple is different from the most basic Nubank credit card.

Is it worth using?

The first point to consider is the monthly fee, which costs BRL 49. Customers who accumulate more than BRL 5,000 per month on their bill or have at least BRL 150,000 invested or stopped in their digital bank account are exempt from the charge. .

For those who meet the requirements, it may be worth using Nubank Ultraviolet. However, it is important to remember that there are other cards on the market that offer cashback and other advantages, but are totally exempt from annuity.