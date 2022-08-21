‘It is unacceptable that old diseases, such as polio, still threaten Brazil’s children’, says Queiroga – Notícias

O Minister of Health Marcelo Queirogaasked for help from the population of Brazil so that the country can overcome diseases that seemed to have ceased to be a national problem, among them the polio it’s the measles. He participated this Saturday (20) in the opening of the D-Day of Vaccination.

“It is unacceptable today that old diseases, such as polio and measles, can still threaten children in Brazil,” said Queiroga.





“That’s why health, as a right for all and a duty of the State, must be implemented to the maximum extent possible,” he added.

The minister said that it is not just up to the ministry this role of encouraging vaccination. For him, it is essential that parents and other family members take their children up to 5 years of age to the health centers.

“Freedom is also having our children free from vaccine-preventable diseases,” he said at the beginning of his speech.

According to Queiroga, the drop in vaccine coverage is a worldwide phenomenon, which has been noticed in several countries in recent years.

“The objective is to vaccinate 15 million children under 5 years of age. This has to be a commitment of all of us Brazilians.”





The head of the Health Ministry recalled that the last case of poliomyelitis in the country was registered in his home state, Paraíba, in 1989. “Have you ever seen anyone with this disease? I saw it, in my school, when I was a child, and this reality can’t go back.”

“Measles until 2009 had no case in the country. And it came back”, he commented.

“All vaccines are important. The one against polio, but also the MMR, which protects against measles, rubella, mumps. The one for HPV, for example, will prevent cervical cancer in the future”, he explained.

The vaccination campaign was launched on August 8 and runs until September 9. “We need to vaccinate 90% of our children to prevent the return of these diseases”, warned Queiroga.

At the end of his speech in Ouro Preto, the minister praised the SUS (Unified Health System), which he considers essential in this objective of the vaccination campaign. “It was with him that we overcame the biggest health emergency the country has ever seen, Covid-19,” he said.



