It’s not just a matter of habit: research identifies why smokers associate coffee with cigarettes – Revista Galileu

Caffeine is the feel-good ingredient in coffee for most people, but smokers can get another kind of boost. (Photo: Irina Iriser/Unsplash)

Like alcohol, coffee is often seen by smokers as a cigarette’s ideal companion. The association, so common, caught the attention of researchers at the University of Florida and led them to discover that the old habit of lighting a cigarette while having the first coffee of the day may not be just a matter of habit. According to them, chemical compounds present in roasted coffee beans help alleviate the effects of morning nicotine cravings.

In the study, researchers identified two compounds in coffee that directly affect certain high-sensitivity brain nicotine receptors. In smokers, these receptors can become hypersensitive after a night of abstinence.

The recently published findings have not yet been tested in humans, but according to Roger L. Papke, Ph.D. and professor of pharmacology at the University of Florida School of Medicine, are already an important step towards better understanding how coffee and cigarettes affect nicotine receptors in the brain.

Caffeine is the feel-good ingredient in coffee for most people, he says, but smokers can get another kind of boost.

To identify this effect, the researchers applied a solution of dark roasted coffee to cells that express a specific human nicotine receptor. In the procedure, they found that an organic chemical compound in coffee can help restore nicotine receptor dysfunction – which often leads to nicotine cravings in smokers.

“Many people reach for coffee in the morning because of the caffeine. But was coffee doing anything else to smokers? We wanted to know if there were other things in coffee that were affecting the brain’s nicotine receptors,” explains Papke.

In light of the findings, the researcher launches a broader hypothesis: that one of the compounds in brewed coffee, known as n-MP, can help suppress morning cravings for nicotine. He said the findings also provide a good foundation for behavioral scientists who can further study nicotine withdrawal in animal models.