Jade Picon talks about ‘very hard’ preparation for ‘Travessia’ and praises Chay Suede

Since passing the test for “Travessia”, TV Globo’s upcoming 9pm soap opera, Jade Picon has been giving her followers samples of her development process. The new actress’ routine included acting classes with the camera, with a renowned TV director, as well as vocal preparation.

“In July, we read the chapters together with the directors and with the author herself, Glória Perez, wonderful. The preparation phase is very demanding, but it is necessary for the work to come out flawless. scene and then make comments, pointing out what needs to be improved. It also has a vocal coach”, Jade explained to “Harper’s Bazaar”.

The former participant of “Big Brother Brasil 22” also did not spare praise for her co-stars, especially Chay Suede. It was with Laura Neiva’s husband that Jade did one of the tests.

Photo: reproduction

“I’m working with actors I play opposite, like Humberto Martins, who will be my father in the plot, and Grazi Massafera, my mother. My audition was with Chay Suede, super attentive and cute. He was a sweetheart!”.

The digital influencer knows that her debut is marked by expectations, both on her part and on the part of the haters, who are criticizing everything she has done.

“I was expecting the hating. It’s not something comfortable to read, but it won’t make me give up either. Acting is a dream come true.”