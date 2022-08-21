Jesuit Barbosa appears with great love and beauty of the shocking boy

Jesuit Barbosa appeared accompanied by his love in a photo and caught the public’s attention

Jesuit Barbosa is a great actor and is stealing the show in “Pantanal”, outside the screens the veteran’s personal life has also been highlighted, mainly because of his loves. The fact is that the actor was in a homosexual relationship for more than 6 years with Fábio Audi, however, in recent months he announced the end of the union and soon after appeared kissing with Alanis Guillenactress with whom she plays in the 21h plot.

After the buzz, the actor was seen next to the boy and introduced him as his boyfriend again during a night out with friends. Currently Jesuíta Barbosa lives an open relationship with Fábio Audi and Cicero Ibero, the latter respectively, came to appear alongside the artist in a recent photo shared on his official Instagram.

In the rare click, Jesuíta Barbosa appeared accompanied by his great love and the boy’s beauty left his followers impressed. In the caption of the photo, the famous was succinct and wrote only: “Me and him”, provoking excitement in the followers who quickly rushed to comment on the photo: “I don’t know which is more beautiful”, wrote a young woman. “Eita couplezão”, commented a second.

CARESS ON THE BEACH

Before publishing the photo on their Instagram, Jesuíta Barbosa and Cicero had already been clicked on a beach, where they exchanged caresses. The fact happened last Thursday, August 18th, taking advantage of the break and another hot afternoon in Rio, they ran to cool off and sunbathe.

Paparazzos who were in the place recorded many clicks, where we can clearly see the bodies of the boys. But the stunning beauty of the beloved was what caught the public’s attention. At one point, Cicero appeared applying sunscreen to his partner and showed that the relationship is going very well.